Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 30
, 2023

Winter Haircare tips for dry scalp

The drop in temperature can make your hair brittle or dry and even lead to an increase in hair fall

Brittle 

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Flaky scalps and frizzy hair are some of the most common hair woes faced by most of us

Dry scalp

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Here are the most effective and essential tips to combat winter dryness

Follow them 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Oil your hair, but do not keep it for more than 20-30 minutes

#1

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram & Miraj Verma

Use a mild scalp scrub once every 2 weeks and follow it with a hair mask to restore hydration and nutrition

#3

Image: Digangana Suryavanshi Instagram

Use a clarifying shampoo that has ingredients like rosemary oil, aloe vera, hibiscus, Hyaluronic Acid, and so on

#4

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Post your hair wash routine, use a hair serum to keep the frizz in control

#5

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Avoid excessive heat styling during winter and switch to microfiber towels for drying your strands

#6

Image: Shivam Gupta photography 

Making a moisturizing mask with honey, eggs, bananas, or yogurt can be an amazing natural hair conditioner

#7

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

This winter, show off your healthy, bouncy hair by incorporating these tips into your beauty routine

Show off 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

