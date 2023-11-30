Heading 3
NOVEMBER 30
, 2023
Winter Haircare tips for dry scalp
The drop in temperature can make your hair brittle or dry and even lead to an increase in hair fall
Brittle
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Flaky scalps and frizzy hair are some of the most common hair woes faced by most of us
Dry scalp
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Here are the most effective and essential tips to combat winter dryness
Follow them
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Oil your hair, but do not keep it for more than 20-30 minutes
#1
#1
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram & Miraj Verma
Use a mild scalp scrub once every 2 weeks and follow it with a hair mask to restore hydration and nutrition
#3
#3
Image: Digangana Suryavanshi Instagram
Use a clarifying shampoo that has ingredients like rosemary oil, aloe vera, hibiscus, Hyaluronic Acid, and so on
#4
#4
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Post your hair wash routine, use a hair serum to keep the frizz in control
#5
#5
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Avoid excessive heat styling during winter and switch to microfiber towels for drying your strands
#6
#6
Image: Shivam Gupta photography
Making a moisturizing mask with honey, eggs, bananas, or yogurt can be an amazing natural hair conditioner
#7
#7
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
This winter, show off your healthy, bouncy hair by incorporating these tips into your beauty routine
Show off
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
