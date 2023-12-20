Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 20, 2023
Winter picnic tips
Bring extra blankets to create a comfortable seating area and to keep everyone warm
Warm and Cozy Blankets
Pack a thermos with hot drinks like cocoa, mulled cider, or warm tea to help keep everyone warm from the inside
Hot Beverages
Opt for hearty, warm food options like soups, stews, and chili
Hearty and Warm Foods
If it's particularly cold, consider bringing portable heating solutions like hand warmers or even a small outdoor heater
Portable Heating Solutions
Dress in layers to stay warm. Bring extra clothing in case someone gets chilly
Layer Up
Pick a sheltered spot away from the wind to set up your picnic. A spot with winter sun can also make a significant difference in comfort
Choose the Right Location
Plan activities that are suitable for colder weather, like snowball fights, winter hiking, or even building a snowman
Winter-Friendly Games
Bring waterproof or water-resistant seating options like picnic blankets with a waterproof underside to keep everyone dry
Dry Seating Options
Even in winter, the sun can be strong. Apply sunscreen to exposed skin and bring sunglasses to protect your eyes
Sun Protection
Bring trash bags and make sure to clean up thoroughly. Winter environments can be fragile, so leave no trace behind
Cleanup Essentials
