Priyanshi Shah

December 20, 2023

Winter picnic tips

Bring extra blankets to create a comfortable seating area and to keep everyone warm

Warm and Cozy Blankets

Image Source: Freepik

Pack a thermos with hot drinks like cocoa, mulled cider, or warm tea to help keep everyone warm from the inside

Hot Beverages

Image Source: Freepik

Opt for hearty, warm food options like soups, stews, and chili

 Hearty and Warm Foods

Image Source: Freepik

If it's particularly cold, consider bringing portable heating solutions like hand warmers or even a small outdoor heater

Portable Heating Solutions

Image Source: Freepik

Dress in layers to stay warm. Bring extra clothing in case someone gets chilly

Image Source: Freepik

 Layer Up

Pick a sheltered spot away from the wind to set up your picnic. A spot with winter sun can also make a significant difference in comfort

 Choose the Right Location

Image Source: Freepik

Plan activities that are suitable for colder weather, like snowball fights, winter hiking, or even building a snowman

Winter-Friendly Games

Image Source: Freepik

Bring waterproof or water-resistant seating options like picnic blankets with a waterproof underside to keep everyone dry

Dry Seating Options

Image Source: Freepik

Even in winter, the sun can be strong. Apply sunscreen to exposed skin and bring sunglasses to protect your eyes

Sun Protection

Image Source: Freepik

Bring trash bags and make sure to clean up thoroughly. Winter environments can be fragile, so leave no trace behind

Cleanup Essentials

Image Source: Freepik

