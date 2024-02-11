Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Winter remedies From Granny’s kitchen
Begin your journey into winter wellness with these cherished winter remedies from grandma's kitchen
Winter Wellness
Image: Shutterstock
From the comforting warmth of Adrak ka Halwa to the power of Kadha, Granny's kitchen holds the key to natural well-being
Grandma's kitchen
Image: Shutterstock
Let's Dive into the remedies
Image: Shutterstock
Let's explore this treasure trove of time-tested solutions that come from the wisdom of generations
As the cold air of winter brings with it the possibility of seasonal illnesses, kadha steps up as a protective shield
Kadha
Image: Shutterstock
The combination of holy basil and black pepper serves as a natural remedy and also provides relief
Tulsi and Kali Mirch
Image: Shutterstock
Highly regarded as a golden elixir, this warm drink is great for overall well-being with its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties
Turmeric Milk
Image: Shutterstock
This powdered elixir is a blend of various spices such as cumin, fennel, and ajwain that provide relief from bloating and indigestion
Churan
Image: Shutterstock
Loaded with comforting ginger flavor, this is more than just a dessert; it provides a warm hug against winter's bite
Adrak Ka Halwa
Image: Shutterstock
With its mouth-watering combination of gram flour, ghee, and jaggery, this delicious mixture gives you a burst of energy
Besan Ka Sheera
Image: Shutterstock
This tea infused with cardamom and cinnamon, not only warms the body but also brings a sense of comfort and solace
Hot Spiced Tea
Image: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.