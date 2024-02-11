Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Winter remedies From Granny’s kitchen

Begin your journey into winter wellness with these cherished winter remedies from grandma's kitchen

Winter Wellness 

Image: Shutterstock 

From the comforting warmth of Adrak ka Halwa to the power of Kadha, Granny's kitchen holds the key to natural well-being

Grandma's kitchen 

Image: Shutterstock 

Let's Dive into the remedies 

Image: Shutterstock 

Let's explore this treasure trove of time-tested solutions that come from the wisdom of generations

As the cold air of winter brings with it the possibility of seasonal illnesses, kadha steps up as a protective shield

Kadha

Image: Shutterstock 

The combination of holy basil and black pepper serves as a natural remedy and also provides relief 

Tulsi and Kali Mirch 

Image: Shutterstock 

Highly regarded as a golden elixir, this warm drink is great for overall well-being with its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties

Turmeric Milk 

Image: Shutterstock 

This powdered elixir is a blend of various spices such as cumin, fennel, and ajwain that provide relief from bloating and indigestion

Churan 

Image: Shutterstock 

Loaded with comforting ginger flavor, this is more than just a dessert; it provides a warm hug against winter's bite

Adrak Ka Halwa

Image: Shutterstock 

With its mouth-watering combination of gram flour, ghee, and jaggery, this delicious mixture gives you a burst of energy

Besan Ka Sheera

Image: Shutterstock 

This tea infused with cardamom and cinnamon, not only warms the body but also brings a sense of comfort and solace

Hot Spiced Tea 

Image: Shutterstock 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here