Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

Winter skincare tips

November 1, 2023

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out

Hydration

Use thicker, creamier moisturizers during winter to lock in moisture

Moisturizer

Wear gloves, scarves, and hats to protect your skin from cold winds and low temperatures

Protective Clothing

Hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness

Shorter Showers with Lukewarm Water

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing your moisturizer to penetrate better

Exfoliation

Don't skip sunscreen in the winter. UV rays can still harm your skin

Sunscreen

Central heating can dry out the air indoors, contributing to dry skin. Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air, which can help prevent skin from drying out

Humidifier

 Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. These nutrients help nourish your skin from the inside

Balanced Diet

Some skincare products, especially those with high alcohol content, can be harsh and further dry out your skin

Avoid Harsh Products

 A good night's sleep and staying hydrated contribute to overall skin health

Stay Hydrated and Well-Rested

