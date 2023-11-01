Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
Winter skincare tips
November 1, 2023
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out
Hydration
Image Source: Pexels
Use thicker, creamier moisturizers during winter to lock in moisture
Moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Wear gloves, scarves, and hats to protect your skin from cold winds and low temperatures
Protective Clothing
Image Source: Pexels
Hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness
Shorter Showers with Lukewarm Water
Image Source: Pexels
Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing your moisturizer to penetrate better
Exfoliation
Image Source: Pexels
Don't skip sunscreen in the winter. UV rays can still harm your skin
Sunscreen
Image Source: Pexels
Central heating can dry out the air indoors, contributing to dry skin. Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air, which can help prevent skin from drying out
Humidifier
Image Source: Pexels
Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. These nutrients help nourish your skin from the inside
Balanced Diet
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Some skincare products, especially those with high alcohol content, can be harsh and further dry out your skin
Avoid Harsh Products
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
A good night's sleep and staying hydrated contribute to overall skin health
Stay Hydrated and Well-Rested
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.