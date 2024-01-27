Heading 3
Jiya Surana
travel
January 27, 2024
Winter treks near Mumbai
As winter blankets the region, Mumbaiites seek the perfect escape into nature and are ready to embrace the season with exhilarating winter treks near Mumbai
Treks
Image Source: shutterstock
The proximity of the city to picturesque landscapes and hilly terrains makes it an ideal hub for adventure enthusiasts
Ideal locations
Image Source: shutterstock
Here's a guide to 7 breathtaking winter treks that promise not only stunning views but also a rejuvenating cold-weather experience
Guide
Image Source: pexels
Rajmachi, nestled in the Sahyadri range, beckons winter trekkers with its twin forts, Shririvardhan and Manoranjan. The trek offers a mesmerizing journey through dense forests, scenic valleys, and ancient forts
Rajmachi Trek
Image Source: shutterstock
The well-marked trail and cool temperatures during winter make it an ideal choice. The fort's historical significance, coupled with lush green surroundings, adds to the charm of this trek
Lohagad Fort Trek
Image Source: shutterstock
A short drive from Mumbai, the Karnala Fort trek perfectly blends history and nature. The trail takes you through dense forests, leading to the ancient Karnala Fort. The panoramic views from the top, coupled with the winter breeze, make this trek a delightful experience
Karnala Fort Trek
Image Source: shutterstock
Tikona Fort Trek
Image Source: shutterstock
Tikona Fort, a pyramid-shaped hill, offers panoramic views of Pawna Lake and the surrounding valleys. The cool weather enhances the trekking experience, making it suitable for adventurers of all levels
Known as the 'Everest of Maharashtra,' Kalsubai Peak attracts winter trekkers seeking a challenging ascent. The crisp mountain air and the sense of accomplishment make this trek truly rewarding
Kalsubai Peak Trek
Image Source: shutterstock
Ratangad Fort, with its captivating views of the Bhandardara Dam, is a winter trek that combines natural beauty and historical significance. The trek takes you through dense forests, rocky patches, and ancient ruins
Ratangad Fort Trek
Image Source: shutterstock
Harishchandragad, a trekker's paradise, becomes even more enchanting during winter. The challenging trek takes you through rugged terrains, caves, and the famed Konkan Kada
Harishchandragad Trek
Image Source: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.