Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Words that define every travel enthusiast

Sun, moon, stars, forests, sea, rain, antique trinkets, and snow are the various elements of travel that we passionately love

Travel enthusiast 

Image Source: Pexels 

Check these interesting travel-related words that will be your guide to wanderlust!

Come, check this

Image Source: Pexels 

A person who loves to Travel

Hodophile

Image Source: Pexels 

A person who loves Mountains

Orophile

Image Source: Pexels 

A person who loves the Moon

Selenophile

Image Source: Pexels 

Someone who is completely drawn to the Sea!

Thalassophile

Image Source: Pexels 

A person who enjoys the Rain

Pluviophile 

Image Source: Pexels

One who loves Stars or Astronomy

Astrophile

Image Source: Pexels 

A person who loves Trees

Dendrophile

Image Source: Pexels 

A person who finds comfort in cold weather

Chionophile

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here