Jiya Surana
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 20, 2023
Words that define every travel enthusiast
Sun, moon, stars, forests, sea, rain, antique trinkets, and snow are the various elements of travel that we passionately love
Travel enthusiast
Check these interesting travel-related words that will be your guide to wanderlust!
Come, check this
A person who loves to Travel
Hodophile
A person who loves Mountains
Orophile
A person who loves the Moon
Selenophile
Someone who is completely drawn to the Sea!
Thalassophile
A person who enjoys the Rain
Pluviophile
One who loves Stars or Astronomy
Astrophile
A person who loves Trees
Dendrophile
A person who finds comfort in cold weather
Chionophile
