Workout hacks for better fitness

Try using a yoga block to get the correct form for squats

#1

Image: Pexels

Use a towel or napkin for grip strength to avoid sliding or slipping

Image: Pexels

#2

Use a chair for elevation or declining assistance

#3

Image: Pexels

You can use a backpack with some heavy books as a weight vest instead of tying on the waist

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

During a home workout, you can use your couch as sit-up assistance 

Image: Pexels

#6

If you don't have a stretching strap, use a belt that provides the same stability

Try using coasters as squat blocks to get the correct posture

#7

Image: Pexels

A foam roller can be useful for assisting with core exercises

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

For instant cardio exercise, hop up and down stairs to get done quickly

Image: Pexels

Use a resistance band to make the exercise more effective and burn extra calories

#10

