Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 15, 2023
Workout hacks for better fitness
Try using a yoga block to get the correct form for squats
#1
Image: Pexels
Use a towel or napkin for grip strength to avoid sliding or slipping
Image: Pexels
#2
Use a chair for elevation or declining assistance
#3
Image: Pexels
You can use a backpack with some heavy books as a weight vest instead of tying on the waist
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
During a home workout, you can use your couch as sit-up assistance
Image: Pexels
#6
If you don't have a stretching strap, use a belt that provides the same stability
Try using coasters as squat blocks to get the correct posture
#7
Image: Pexels
A foam roller can be useful for assisting with core exercises
Image: Pexels
#8
#9
Image: Pexels
For instant cardio exercise, hop up and down stairs to get done quickly
Image: Pexels
Use a resistance band to make the exercise more effective and burn extra calories
#10
