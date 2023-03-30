Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Food

MAR 30, 2023

World Idli Day: 7 Tasty Recipes Of Idli 

March 30 is known as the World Idli Day 

World Idli Day

Whenever we talk about having breakfast, one of the dishes that pops in our mind instantly is idli 

Easy Breakfast 

It has no saturated fat and no cholesterol so weight-watchers and health conscious people always enjoy it

Health Factor

Let’s check out 7 tasty and easy recipes of idli 

Tasty Dishes Of Idli

Kancheepuram Idli

The texture of these idlis is coarse, and traditionally, it is cooked in large vessels or bamboo basket and then sliced. Clarified butter, cashew, Bengal gram, jeera, curry leaves and peppercorns are added to the batter

This variety idli is super soft and delectable. This recipe comprises of coconut, semolina, cucumber and jaggery

Taushe/Cucumber Idli

The spot idli which is quite famous in Hyderabad is typically made with a lot of spices, onion and tomatoes and ghee among others

Spot/Tawa Idli 

Bidadi is known for their unique version of the idli which is known as Thatte idli. As the name suggests, these idlis are made in plates and are usually served with vegetable saagu

Thatte Idli 

These idlis look very different from the regular ones as they are cylindrical in shape. They are commonly found in and around the Udupi region. The idli mould used to prepare is also different. Locals prepare the same in the customized mould of jackfruit leaves. It is also cooked in Kedige (screw pine leaves)

Moode Idli 

These idlis are again different in looks. These are flat, soft and the size of it is that of a small dosa. They are usually made in specially designed mud pots and they are mounted one over another

Ramasseri Idli 

Idli as we know is already a nutritious recipe, but adding cereals makes it super healthier. Instead of rice and dal, nowadays, people also opt for oats, quinoa and ragi and sometimes semolina as per their taste buds

Oats, Quinoa, Ragi Idli

