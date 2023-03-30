MAR 30, 2023
World Idli Day: 7 Tasty Recipes Of Idli
March 30 is known as the World Idli Day
World Idli Day
Whenever we talk about having breakfast, one of the dishes that pops in our mind instantly is idli
Easy Breakfast
It has no saturated fat and no cholesterol so weight-watchers and health conscious people always enjoy it
Health Factor
Let’s check out 7 tasty and easy recipes of idli
Tasty Dishes Of Idli
Kancheepuram Idli
The texture of these idlis is coarse, and traditionally, it is cooked in large vessels or bamboo basket and then sliced. Clarified butter, cashew, Bengal gram, jeera, curry leaves and peppercorns are added to the batter
This variety idli is super soft and delectable. This recipe comprises of coconut, semolina, cucumber and jaggery
Taushe/Cucumber Idli
The spot idli which is quite famous in Hyderabad is typically made with a lot of spices, onion and tomatoes and ghee among others
Spot/Tawa Idli
Bidadi is known for their unique version of the idli which is known as Thatte idli. As the name suggests, these idlis are made in plates and are usually served with vegetable saagu
Thatte Idli
These idlis look very different from the regular ones as they are cylindrical in shape. They are commonly found in and around the Udupi region. The idli mould used to prepare is also different. Locals prepare the same in the customized mould of jackfruit leaves. It is also cooked in Kedige (screw pine leaves)
Moode Idli
These idlis are again different in looks. These are flat, soft and the size of it is that of a small dosa. They are usually made in specially designed mud pots and they are mounted one over another
Ramasseri Idli
Idli as we know is already a nutritious recipe, but adding cereals makes it super healthier. Instead of rice and dal, nowadays, people also opt for oats, quinoa and ragi and sometimes semolina as per their taste buds
Oats, Quinoa, Ragi Idli
