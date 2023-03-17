MAR 17, 2023
World Sleep Day: Habits For Good Sleep
Hosted since 2008, World Sleep day is a global awareness day celebrated every Friday to promote Sleep Health Worldwide
Image: Pexels
World Sleep day
Image: Pexels
Let's check out these sleep habits for healthy sleep
Sleep habits
Going to the bed and waking up at same time helps our body to get consistent with sleep
Image: Pexels
Consistent schedule
What we do last stays in the subconscious mind. So, before going to bed, do some relaxing activities like a warm bath, meditation or listening to music
Image: Pexels
Bedtime rituals
Image: Pexels
Eat healthy
A healthy gut is good for the mind and body. Having meals immediately before bedtime make it difficult to sleep but, a small snack before the bedtime can actually promote sleep
caffeine has stimulants that interrupt sleep which might lead to restlessness and insomnia. Limit caffeine intake to less than 2 servings a day
Image: Pexels
Limit caffeine consumption
Having a siesta of 30 minutes to an hour during the day time can rejuvenate your entire body
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Afternoon Naps
People who don’t have enough physical activity during the day may struggle to sleep at night, so be sure to take a brisk walk or exercise before sleep
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Exercise
Tell the brain it's time to sleep by dimming the room lights
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Dim the lights
At least 60 minutes prior to bedtime, turn off computer, television, smartphone or other devices as the blue lights can interfere with good sleep rhythms
Image: Pexels
Unplug
