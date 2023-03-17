Heading 3

Sakshi Malu

MAR 17, 2023

 World Sleep Day: Habits For Good Sleep

Hosted since 2008, World Sleep day is a global awareness day celebrated every Friday to promote Sleep Health Worldwide

Image: Pexels

 World Sleep day

Image: Pexels

Let's check out these sleep habits for healthy sleep

Sleep habits

Going to the bed and waking up at same time helps our body to get consistent with sleep 

Image: Pexels

Consistent schedule

What we do last stays in the subconscious mind. So, before going to bed, do some relaxing activities like a warm bath, meditation or listening to music

Image: Pexels

Bedtime rituals

Image: Pexels

Eat healthy

A healthy gut is good for the mind and body. Having meals immediately before bedtime make it difficult to sleep but, a small snack before the bedtime can actually promote sleep

caffeine has stimulants that interrupt sleep which might lead to restlessness and insomnia. Limit caffeine intake to less than 2 servings a day

Image: Pexels

Limit caffeine consumption

Having a siesta of 30 minutes to an hour during the day time can rejuvenate your entire body

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Afternoon Naps

People who don’t have enough physical activity during the day may struggle to sleep at night, so be sure to take a brisk walk or exercise before sleep

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Exercise 

Tell the brain it's time to sleep by dimming the room lights 

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Dim the lights

At least 60 minutes prior to bedtime, turn off  computer, television, smartphone or other devices as the blue lights can interfere with good sleep rhythms

Image: Pexels

Unplug 

