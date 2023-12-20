Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 20, 2023
World’s 10 Cheapest Cities of 2023
According to the Worldwide Cost of Living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, here are the Top 10 Cheapest Cities to live in 2023
Damascus in Syria turns out to be the cheapest city in the world
Damascus
The capital city of Iran, Tehran, is the second cheapest city worldwide
Tehran
Tripoli, the capital of Libya, comes in the third spot
Tripoli
Pakistan's one of the largest cities, Karachi is the fourth cheapest city globally
Karachi
The capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, secured the fifth position on the list
Tashkent
Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, is the sixth cheapest city in the world
Tunis
Lusaka of South Africa comes next on the list at number 7
Lusaka
According to the survey, Ahmedabad of India comes at spot no. 8 in the list of the cheapest cities in the world
Ahmedabad
A prominent African financial hub, Lagos is the 9th cheapest city
Lagos
The tenth position goes to Chennai, another Indian city after Ahmedabad. However, it shares the position with Buenos Aires of Argentina
Chennai & Buenos Aires
