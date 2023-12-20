Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

travel

December 20, 2023

World’s 10 Cheapest Cities of 2023

According to the Worldwide Cost of Living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, here are the Top 10 Cheapest Cities to live in 2023 

Survey 

Image Source: Pixabay 

Damascus in Syria turns out to be the cheapest city in the world 

Damascus

Image Source: Pexels 

The capital city of Iran, Tehran, is the second cheapest city worldwide

Tehran 

Image Source: Pexels 

Tripoli, the capital of Libya, comes in the third spot 

Tripoli 

Image Source: Pexels 

Pakistan's one of the largest cities, Karachi is the fourth cheapest city globally 

Karachi

Image Source: Pexels 

The capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, secured the fifth position on the list 

Tashkent 

Image Source: Pexels 

Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, is the sixth cheapest city in the world 

Tunis 

Image Source: Pexels 

Lusaka of South Africa comes next on the list at number 7

Lusaka

Image Source: Pexels 

According to the survey, Ahmedabad of India comes at spot no. 8 in the list of the cheapest cities in the world

Ahmedabad 

Image Source: Pexels 

A prominent African financial hub, Lagos is the 9th cheapest city 

Lagos

Image Source: Pexels 

The tenth position goes to Chennai, another Indian city after Ahmedabad. However, it shares the position with Buenos Aires of Argentina 

 Chennai & Buenos Aires 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here