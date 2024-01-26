Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

JANUARY 26, 2024

World's expensive dogs 

   - Known for their majestic appearance, Tibetan Mastiffs are large and powerful dogs. Their rarity and popularity in certain regions contribute to their high price

Tibetan Mastiff

Image: Pexels

   - These fluffy, white dogs are known for their friendly and gentle nature. Their striking appearance and popularity make them relatively expensive

Samoyed

Image: Pexels

   - Rottweilers are strong, loyal dogs often used as guard dogs. Well-bred Rottweilers with a good pedigree can be on the higher end of the price spectrum

Rottweiler

Image: Pexels

   - English Bulldogs are known for their distinctive wrinkled face and muscular build. Their popularity, coupled with potential health issues, can make them relatively costly

English Bulldog

Image: Pexels

   - Chow Chows are known for their lion-like mane and aloof demeanor. Their unique appearance and limited availability contribute to their high cost

Chow Chow

Image: Pexels

   - French Bulldogs are small, muscular dogs with a distinctive bat-like ears. Their popularity, combined with their relatively small size, makes them one of the more expensive breeds

French Bulldog

Image: Pexels

   - Akitas are large, powerful dogs known for their loyalty. High-quality Akitas with good bloodlines can command a higher price

Akita

Image: Pexels

   - Pharaoh Hounds are known for their elegant appearance and athleticism. Their rarity and unique features contribute to their higher cost

Pharaoh Hound

Image: Pexels

   - Also known as the ‘Little Lion Dog,’ Lowchens are small, friendly dogs with a distinctive lion-like mane. Their scarcity contributes to their elevated price

Lowchen

Image: Pexels

    - Salukis are a graceful and ancient breed known for their speed and endurance. Their status as one of the oldest dog breeds and their unique appearance can make them relatively expensive

Saluki

Image: Pexels

