JANUARY 26, 2024
World's expensive dogs
- Known for their majestic appearance, Tibetan Mastiffs are large and powerful dogs. Their rarity and popularity in certain regions contribute to their high price
Tibetan Mastiff
Image: Pexels
- These fluffy, white dogs are known for their friendly and gentle nature. Their striking appearance and popularity make them relatively expensive
Samoyed
Image: Pexels
- Rottweilers are strong, loyal dogs often used as guard dogs. Well-bred Rottweilers with a good pedigree can be on the higher end of the price spectrum
Rottweiler
Image: Pexels
- English Bulldogs are known for their distinctive wrinkled face and muscular build. Their popularity, coupled with potential health issues, can make them relatively costly
English Bulldog
Image: Pexels
- Chow Chows are known for their lion-like mane and aloof demeanor. Their unique appearance and limited availability contribute to their high cost
Chow Chow
Image: Pexels
- French Bulldogs are small, muscular dogs with a distinctive bat-like ears. Their popularity, combined with their relatively small size, makes them one of the more expensive breeds
French Bulldog
Image: Pexels
- Akitas are large, powerful dogs known for their loyalty. High-quality Akitas with good bloodlines can command a higher price
Akita
Image: Pexels
- Pharaoh Hounds are known for their elegant appearance and athleticism. Their rarity and unique features contribute to their higher cost
Pharaoh Hound
Image: Pexels
- Also known as the ‘Little Lion Dog,’ Lowchens are small, friendly dogs with a distinctive lion-like mane. Their scarcity contributes to their elevated price
Lowchen
Image: Pexels
- Salukis are a graceful and ancient breed known for their speed and endurance. Their status as one of the oldest dog breeds and their unique appearance can make them relatively expensive
Saluki
Image: Pexels
