Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

World's most expensive places to visit

Image:  Pexels

France's most romantic city in the world is still on top the travel destination for lovers honeymooners even for singles

Paris

It is one of the most expensive places to visit in the world

Image:  Pexels

New York city, USA

With its stunning architecture and a sparkling water front, this places comes third on the list

Image:  Pexels

Stockholm, Sweden

It is tiny and extremely expensive like any of its Scandinavian counter parts

Image:  Pexels

Oslo, Norway

Zurich, Switzerland

Image:  Pexels

Zurich deservedly earns it's status as one of the most expensive cities in Switzerland

Image:  Pexels

Singapore

It is tied with Paris and Hong Kong as number one and as one of the most expensive cities to visit

It is a beautiful historic city filled with great restaurants and cultural treasure

Copenhagen, Denmark

Image:  Pexels

Being one of the most expensive cities in the world, Seoul offers a very unique wine and cinema train

Seoul

Image:  Pexels

Geneva

Image:  Pexels

Geneva is among the most expensive cities in Europe to visit

Image:  Pexels

Shin Sai basji suj main shopping district in Osaka is one of the reasons why Japan is tied with one other European cities as one of the most expensive cities to visit

Osaka

