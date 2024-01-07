Heading 3
January 07, 2024
World's Top destinations for Skydiving
It is one of the only destinations for skydiving in South East Asia, a paradise for skydiving enthusiasts!
Pattaya, Thailand
You can do tandem skydives, solo skydiving training, licensed skydiver jumps, and onsite indoor skydiving, too
Dubai, UAE
Switzerland is a hub for adrenaline junkies looking to scale Europe’s highest mountains
Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
You can enjoy the heart-pumping free fall in Sevilla along with grabbing the aerial view of the landscape of Spain
Sevilla, Spain
Known as The Adventure Capital of the World, Queenstown is a prime destination for adrenaline junkies of all persuasions
Queenstown, New Zealand
A fan of amazing views? Then the Grand Canyon is one of the best places to skydive for you!
The Great Canyon, USA
Many people dream of climbing Mount Everest, but few realize that you can skydive over the world’s tallest mountain
Mount Everest, Nepal
Experience the thrill of skydiving over a 13 km long glacier at Fox Glacier, with heights ranging from 9,000 ft to 16,500 ft
Fox Glacier, New Zealand
Located just moments away from the Adriatic Sea, Le Marche offers stunning beach views during your skydiving adventure
Le Marche, Italy
Seeing Uluru from the air is a breathtaking experience, even more so if you see it during free-fall at sunrise or sunset
Uluru, Australia
