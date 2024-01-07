Heading 3

January 07, 2024

World's Top destinations for Skydiving

It is one of the only destinations for skydiving in South East Asia, a paradise for skydiving enthusiasts!

Pattaya, Thailand

Image Source: Pexels

You can do tandem skydives, solo skydiving training, licensed skydiver jumps, and onsite indoor skydiving, too

Dubai, UAE

Image Source: Pexels

Switzerland is a hub for adrenaline junkies looking to scale Europe’s highest mountains

Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland

Image Source: Pexels

You can enjoy the heart-pumping free fall in Sevilla along with grabbing the aerial view of the landscape of Spain

Sevilla, Spain

Image Source: Pexels

Known as The Adventure Capital of the World, Queenstown is a prime destination for adrenaline junkies of all persuasions

Queenstown, New Zealand

Image Source: Pexels

 A fan of amazing views? Then the Grand Canyon is one of the best places to skydive for you!

 The Great Canyon, USA

Image Source: Pexels

Many people dream of climbing Mount Everest, but few realize that you can skydive over the world’s tallest mountain

Mount Everest, Nepal

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the thrill of skydiving over a 13 km long glacier at Fox Glacier, with heights ranging from 9,000 ft to 16,500 ft

Fox Glacier, New Zealand

Image Source: Pexels

Located just moments away from the Adriatic Sea, Le Marche offers stunning beach views during your skydiving adventure

Le Marche, Italy

Image Source: Pexels

Seeing Uluru from the air is a breathtaking experience, even more so if you see it during free-fall at sunrise or sunset 

Uluru, Australia

Image Source: Pexels

