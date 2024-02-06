Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

Would you rather questions

Would you rather have an endless supply of pizza or an endless supply of chocolate?

#1

Would you rather have the capacity to pause time or the ability to travel to any place instantly?

#2

Would you rather have unlimited access to your favorite meal or beverage?

#3

Would you rather have the ability to read minds or turn invisible?

#4

 Would you rather live in a summer or winter climate?

#5

Would you rather learn every human language or be able to communicate with animals?

#6

Would you rather have the power to predict the future or be able to recall every minute aspect of your life?

#7

Would you rather be a chatty parrot who never stops gossiping or a pet dino that continuously makes mayhem?

#8

Would you rather always have to wear swim fins in public or have to wear a chicken suit to every formal event

#9

Would you rather want to have permanently a clown nose or a clown face?

#10

