Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
Would you rather questions
Would you rather have an endless supply of pizza or an endless supply of chocolate?
#1
Image: freepik
Would you rather have the capacity to pause time or the ability to travel to any place instantly?
#2
Image: freepik
Would you rather have unlimited access to your favorite meal or beverage?
#3
Image: freepik
Would you rather have the ability to read minds or turn invisible?
#4
Image: freepik
Would you rather live in a summer or winter climate?
#5
Image: freepik
Would you rather learn every human language or be able to communicate with animals?
#6
Image: freepik
Would you rather have the power to predict the future or be able to recall every minute aspect of your life?
#7
Image: freepik
Would you rather be a chatty parrot who never stops gossiping or a pet dino that continuously makes mayhem?
#8
Image: freepik
Would you rather always have to wear swim fins in public or have to wear a chicken suit to every formal event
#9
Image: freepik
Would you rather want to have permanently a clown nose or a clown face?
#10
Image: freepik
