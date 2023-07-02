Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 2, 2023

 Yoga asana for a toned stomach

The yoga pose strengthens knees and firms the abdomen and helps to get a toned tummy

Tadasana

Image : Pexels

The pose helps to improve posture and reduce back pain

Cat Pose

Image : Pexels

The asana improves digestion and calms down the brain

Standing forward bend pose

Image : Pexels

The yoga asana tones the abdomen and also helps reduce stress

Cobra Pose

Image : Pexels

The pose helps in maintaining the menstrual cycle and relieves stress

Seated forward bend

Image : Pexels

The asana improves posture and stretches the back muscles and improves flexibility

Bow pose

Image : Pexels

The asana strengthens arms and core and improves digestion

Boat Pose

Image : Pexels

The lying down relaxing asanas to focus on breathing helps reduce stress and anxiety

Corpse Pose

Image : Pexels

The pose strengthens back muscles and stretches the abdomen muscles for a flat tummy

Camel Pose

Image : Pexels

The asana helps reduce belly fat and improves flexibility

Cow Pose

Image : Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here