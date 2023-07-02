Heading 3
Yoga asana for a toned stomach
The yoga pose strengthens knees and firms the abdomen and helps to get a toned tummy
Tadasana
Image : Pexels
The pose helps to improve posture and reduce back pain
Cat Pose
Image : Pexels
The asana improves digestion and calms down the brain
Standing forward bend pose
Image : Pexels
The yoga asana tones the abdomen and also helps reduce stress
Cobra Pose
Image : Pexels
The pose helps in maintaining the menstrual cycle and relieves stress
Seated forward bend
Image : Pexels
The asana improves posture and stretches the back muscles and improves flexibility
Bow pose
Image : Pexels
The asana strengthens arms and core and improves digestion
Boat Pose
Image : Pexels
The lying down relaxing asanas to focus on breathing helps reduce stress and anxiety
Corpse Pose
Image : Pexels
The pose strengthens back muscles and stretches the abdomen muscles for a flat tummy
Camel Pose
Image : Pexels
The asana helps reduce belly fat and improves flexibility
Cow Pose
Image : Pexels
