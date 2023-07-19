Heading 3
Yoga asana to reduce dark circles
Dark Circles are usually caused due to unhealthy lifestyles and being sleep deprived
Dark Circles
Image: Pexels
The corpse pose or sleeping pose calms the body and enhances skin glow
Image: Pexels
Shavasana
The singhasana pose of sticking the tongue out helps in increasing blood circulation and reduces signs of aging
Lion Pose
Image: Pexels
The child pose helps in losing weight as well as eliminating dark circles
Child Pose
Image: Pexels
Kapalbhati
Image: Pexels
The breathing exercise reduces dark circles as well as improves breathing activities
Image: Pexels
Downward dog
The pose helps to heal fine lines as well as dark circles the blood circulation increases in the head
The parvatasana help in removing dark circles and is a well-preferred asana
Mountain Pose
Image: Pexels
The yoga asana improves blood circulation towards the brain and reduces wrinkles also
Image: Pexels
Candle pose
Seated forward pose
Image: Pexels
The yoga asana stretches the body, reduces anxiety, and eliminates dark circles
Image: Pexels
ace Yoga helps in improving blood circulation and done on a regular basis gives effective results
Face Yoga
