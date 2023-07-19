Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 19, 2023

 Yoga asana to reduce dark circles 

Dark Circles are usually caused due to unhealthy lifestyles and being sleep deprived

Dark Circles

Image: Pexels

The corpse pose or sleeping pose calms the body and enhances skin glow

Image: Pexels

Shavasana

The singhasana pose of sticking the tongue out helps in increasing blood circulation and reduces signs of aging

Lion Pose

Image: Pexels

The child pose helps in losing weight as well as eliminating dark circles

Child Pose

Image: Pexels

Kapalbhati

Image: Pexels

The breathing exercise reduces dark circles as well as improves breathing activities

Image: Pexels

Downward dog

The pose helps to heal fine lines as well as dark circles the blood circulation increases in the head

The parvatasana help in removing dark circles and is a well-preferred asana

Mountain Pose

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana improves blood circulation towards the brain and reduces wrinkles also

Image: Pexels

Candle pose

Seated forward pose

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana stretches the body, reduces anxiety, and eliminates dark circles

Image: Pexels

ace Yoga helps in improving blood circulation and done on a regular basis gives effective results

Face Yoga

