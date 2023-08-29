Heading 3

AUGUST 29, 2023

Yoga asanas for beginners

Adho Mukha Svanasana's pose type is standing. Bend your knees a little to facilitate the asan if you have tight hamstrings and keep feet parallel 

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Tadasana is as important as Adho Mukha Svanasana. The alignment in Tadasana draws a straight line from the crown of your head to your heels

Tadasana

To do Uttanasana, stand forward, bend, exhale, fold over your legs and touch the floor 

Uttanasana

Utthita Parvakonasana is to bring your forearm to your thigh instead of placing your hand on the floor 

Utthita Parvakonasana

Utthita Trikonasana

Utthita Trikonasana is much like Utthita Parvakonasana. You can rest your hand higher up on your leg, on your shin or thigh but avoid putting it directly on the knee

Virabhadrasana I

The important thing to in Virabhadrasana I is that the hips face forward, hip points as headlight, they should be roughly parallel

Unlike Virabhadrasana I, in Virabhadrasana II, the hips face the side of the mat. The hips and shoulders open to the side when moving from Virabhadrasana I to Virabhadrasana II

Virabhadrasana II

Malasana is similar to squatting, it's an excellent stretch for the muscles around the pelvis

Malasana

Chakravakasana

Chakravakasana is the best of both worlds- spinal extension followed by spinal flexion. Also moving back and forth awakens and warms the back, improves body awareness

Dandasana is the seated version of Tadasana that offers alignment guidelines for various other seated poses

Dandasana

