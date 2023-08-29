Heading 3
Kankana Das
AUGUST 29, 2023
Yoga asanas for beginners
Adho Mukha Svanasana's pose type is standing. Bend your knees a little to facilitate the asan if you have tight hamstrings and keep feet parallel
Adho Mukha Svanasana
Tadasana is as important as Adho Mukha Svanasana. The alignment in Tadasana draws a straight line from the crown of your head to your heels
Tadasana
To do Uttanasana, stand forward, bend, exhale, fold over your legs and touch the floor
Uttanasana
Utthita Parvakonasana is to bring your forearm to your thigh instead of placing your hand on the floor
Utthita Parvakonasana
Utthita Trikonasana
Utthita Trikonasana is much like Utthita Parvakonasana. You can rest your hand higher up on your leg, on your shin or thigh but avoid putting it directly on the knee
Virabhadrasana I
The important thing to in Virabhadrasana I is that the hips face forward, hip points as headlight, they should be roughly parallel
Unlike Virabhadrasana I, in Virabhadrasana II, the hips face the side of the mat. The hips and shoulders open to the side when moving from Virabhadrasana I to Virabhadrasana II
Virabhadrasana II
Malasana is similar to squatting, it's an excellent stretch for the muscles around the pelvis
Malasana
Chakravakasana
Chakravakasana is the best of both worlds- spinal extension followed by spinal flexion. Also moving back and forth awakens and warms the back, improves body awareness
Dandasana is the seated version of Tadasana that offers alignment guidelines for various other seated poses
Dandasana
