Yoga asanas for better sleep

Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 27, 2023
Stand with your feet hip-width, bring a slight bend to your knees, and hinge at your hips to fold forward. Remain here for 1 minute
Standing forward bend
Image: Pexels
Be seated on your mat with your legs extended straight in front of you. Lift your arms and start bending forward, trying to reach your legs. Remain here for 1 minute
Image: Pexels
Sitting forward bend
Start by lying on your back. Bend your knees and place your feet a little apart directly below your knees. Inhale and lift your pelvis and remain in this posture for 10-15 breaths
Bridge pose
Image: Pexels
Sit close to the wall with one hip touching it and bring your hands behind your hip. Slowly lean back until your back is on the floor and your legs up on the wall. Hold this posture for 3 minutes
Legs up the wall pose
Image: Pexels
Sukhasana
Image: Pexels
Sit with your legs crossed. Close your eyes, and start inhaling and exhaling. Lengthen your spine as you inhale and ground down as you exhale. Repeat this for 3 minutes
Image: Pexels
Savasana
Lie on your back with your legs relaxing at least hip distance apart and rest your arms at the side of your thighs. Inhale and exhale slowly in this posture and repeat for 4 minutes or longer
Lay down on your mat with your knees bent. Start reclining your knees to your left and turn your head to your right. Repeat the steps on the other side while inhaling and exhaling accordingly
Reclined easy twist
Image: Pexels
Come into a child’s pose first and then use a pillow for support under your chest. This pose helps your body relax before bed
Supported child’s pose
Image: Pexels
Butterfly pose
Image: Pexels
Sit down on your mat cross-legged and then bring both feet together. Butterfly pose helps stretch your inner thighs, groin, and knees
Image: Pexels
Get on all fours and start by lifting your head while arching your back and bring your chin to your chest while hunching your back. Inhale and exhale accordingly. This pose improves blood circulation and digestion
Cat-cow pose
