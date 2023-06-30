Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
June 30, 2023
Yoga asanas for hair issues
This asana helps increase oxygen in the scalp and promotes hair growth
Downward dog position
Image: Pexels
This breathing exercise boosts oxygen in the scalp, reducing free radicals and enabling hair growth
Image: Pexels
Kapalbhati
This full-body exercise helps improve balance in the body. Additionally, it increases blood circulation to the head and is beneficial for dry and thin hair
Shoulder stand
Image: Pexels
This inversion posture helps in new hair growth and prevents the graying of hair. It helps the dormant hair follicles reach their growth capacity
Headstand
Image: Pexels
Child’s pose
Image: Pexels
This posture deals with hair fall. Practicing this posture frequently can cut down the risk of hair loss considerably
Image: Pexels
Vajrasana
This sitting posture has a lot of benefits for the body. It plays a huge role in preventing the thinning of hair and helps increase hair growth
This is one of the most effective postures for strong, long, and healthy hair. Frequently practicing this asana can relieve most hair problems
Fish pose
Image: Pexels
This bending posture improves blood circulation to the head thus, resulting in better hair growth
Hand to the feet posture
Image: Pexels
The triangle posture
Image: Pexels
This posture helps improve mind balance and also promotes hair growth
Image: Pexels
This pranayama helps prevent hair fall with everyday practice
Nadi Shuddhi pranayama
