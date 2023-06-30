Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

June 30, 2023

Yoga asanas for hair issues

This asana helps increase oxygen in the scalp and promotes hair growth

Downward dog position

Image:  Pexels

This breathing exercise boosts oxygen in the scalp, reducing free radicals and enabling hair growth

Image:  Pexels

Kapalbhati

This full-body exercise helps improve balance in the body. Additionally, it increases blood circulation to the head and is beneficial for dry and thin hair

Shoulder stand

Image:  Pexels

This inversion posture helps in new hair growth and prevents the graying of hair. It helps the dormant hair follicles reach their growth capacity

Headstand

Image:  Pexels

Child’s pose

Image:  Pexels

This posture deals with hair fall. Practicing this posture frequently can cut down the risk of hair loss considerably 

Image:  Pexels

Vajrasana

This sitting posture has a lot of benefits for the body. It plays a huge role in preventing the thinning of hair and helps increase hair growth

This is one of the most effective postures for strong, long, and healthy hair. Frequently practicing this asana can relieve most hair problems

Fish pose

Image:  Pexels

This bending posture improves blood circulation to the head thus, resulting in better hair growth

Hand to the feet posture

Image:  Pexels

The triangle posture

Image:  Pexels

This posture helps improve mind balance and also promotes hair growth

Image:  Pexels

This pranayama helps prevent hair fall with everyday practice

Nadi Shuddhi pranayama

