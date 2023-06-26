Yoga asanas recommended by Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by Yoga
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
It improves hip-joint flexibility. Giving the body that much-needed stretch early in the day rejuvenates you
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Prasarita Padottanasana Pratirupam
It helps relieve the tension in the upper-&-mid-back region. It also removes pains, aches, & tightness of the upper back, cervical, shoulders, & rotator cuff muscles
Urdhva Mukha Pasasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
It is a good exercise to tone the Oblique muscles. It also improves the strength & flexibility of the back
Gatyatmak Eka Pada Ushtrasana routine
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Hip Mobility
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
It helps to stretch the Iliotibial band muscle & the glutes and is also beneficial for the Hip flexors. However, you need to avoid doing this exercise if you have back pain, suffer from slip disc or sciatica, or if you’re pregnant
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Bird-Dog
It strengthens the core, glutes, shoulders, and arms. It works on improving balance
It helps stimulate the nervous system and abdominal organs but also opens the lungs and chest
Virabhadrasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Surya Namaskara helps lose weight and works on the flexibility of the whole body
Surya Namaskara
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Viparita Naukasana
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
It helps strengthen the lower back and pelvic region, shoulders and arms, and hips. It also improves the flexibility of the spine, massages abdominal organs, and improves digestion
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film on Amazon Prime