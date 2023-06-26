Heading 3

Yoga asanas recommended by Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actress who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by Yoga

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

It improves hip-joint flexibility. Giving the body that much-needed stretch early in the day rejuvenates you

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Prasarita Padottanasana Pratirupam

It helps relieve the tension in the upper-&-mid-back region. It also removes pains, aches, & tightness of the upper back, cervical, shoulders, & rotator cuff muscles

Urdhva Mukha Pasasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

It is a good exercise to tone the Oblique muscles. It also improves the strength & flexibility of the back

Gatyatmak Eka Pada Ushtrasana routine

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Hip Mobility

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

It helps to stretch the Iliotibial band muscle & the glutes and is also beneficial for the Hip flexors. However, you need to avoid doing this exercise if you have back pain, suffer from slip disc or sciatica, or if you’re pregnant

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Bird-Dog

It strengthens the core, glutes, shoulders, and arms. It works on improving balance

It helps stimulate the nervous system and abdominal organs but also opens the lungs and chest

Virabhadrasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Surya Namaskara helps lose weight and works on the flexibility of the whole body

Surya Namaskara

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Viparita Naukasana

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

It helps strengthen the lower back and pelvic region, shoulders and arms, and hips. It also improves the flexibility of the spine, massages abdominal organs, and improves digestion

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film on Amazon Prime

Work-front

