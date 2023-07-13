Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 13, 2023

Yoga Asanas to boost memory 

Yoga is a way to move toward a better lifestyle and it has various benefits 

Yoga

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana improves blood flow towards the brain and increases concentration power

Image: Pexels


Standing forward Bend pose

Tree Pose helps in improving memory and reduces stress

Tree Pose

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana improves concentration and memory

Padmasana

Image: Pexels

Candle Pose

Image: Pexels

The candle pose improves blood circulation and calms the mind

Image: Pexels

Scorpion Pose

The pose gives a stretch to the spine and relieves stress

The asana stretches the spine and relaxes the mind and also helps in weight loss

Seated Forward Bend Pose

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana stretches the body which helps in weight loss and improves blood circulation

Image: Pexels

Bridge pose

Shirshasana

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana of going upside down boosts blood circulation and stretches the body

Image: Pexels

The asana improves concentration and memory while it also improves balance

Crane Pose

