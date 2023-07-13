Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
JUly 13, 2023
Yoga Asanas to boost memory
Yoga is a way to move toward a better lifestyle and it has various benefits
Yoga
The yoga asana improves blood flow towards the brain and increases concentration power
Standing forward Bend pose
Tree Pose helps in improving memory and reduces stress
Tree Pose
The yoga asana improves concentration and memory
Padmasana
Candle Pose
The candle pose improves blood circulation and calms the mind
Scorpion Pose
The pose gives a stretch to the spine and relieves stress
The asana stretches the spine and relaxes the mind and also helps in weight loss
Seated Forward Bend Pose
The yoga asana stretches the body which helps in weight loss and improves blood circulation
Bridge pose
Shirshasana
The yoga asana of going upside down boosts blood circulation and stretches the body
The asana improves concentration and memory while it also improves balance
Crane Pose
