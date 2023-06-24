Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUNE 24, 2023

Yoga asanas to improve concentration

This asana enables you to strengthen your nervous system and center your focus

Mountain pose

A plank helps strengthen your core, arms, and shoulder muscles. It tones your body and is the perfect pose for beginners to develop focus

Plank

This balancing posture strengthens your ankles and tones the inner thighs and improves focus and balance

Eagle pose

The classic standing warrior pose helps strengthen shoulders, arms, legs, and chest. Practicing this posture helps in improving concentration and balance

Warrior pose

Camel pose

This backbend posture helps boost energy, fight fatigue, and improves focus in the body

Lotus pose

This cross-legged yoga posture helps calm the mind and prepares you for deep meditation. Practicing this pose often helps channel your thoughts in a single direction, thus improving concentration

This balancing posture requires you to balance your body on one leg while focusing on a point. This pose requires attention and concentration for stability

Tree pose

This balancing posture requires some focus to stabilize and align and helps improve awareness and concentration

Side plank

Dancer’s pose

This balancing posture needs a lot of attention to detail and focuses to maintain balance on one leg. Practicing this posture frequently can improve your concentration

This inversion posture requires some strength and a lot of concentration to achieve. It is a true test of present-moment awareness which helps improve concentration

Headstand

