Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 24, 2023
Yoga asanas to improve concentration
This asana enables you to strengthen your nervous system and center your focus
Mountain pose
Image: Pexels
A plank helps strengthen your core, arms, and shoulder muscles. It tones your body and is the perfect pose for beginners to develop focus
Image: Pexels
Plank
This balancing posture strengthens your ankles and tones the inner thighs and improves focus and balance
Eagle pose
Image: Pexels
The classic standing warrior pose helps strengthen shoulders, arms, legs, and chest. Practicing this posture helps in improving concentration and balance
Warrior pose
Image: Pexels
Camel pose
Image: Pexels
This backbend posture helps boost energy, fight fatigue, and improves focus in the body
Image: Pexels
Lotus pose
This cross-legged yoga posture helps calm the mind and prepares you for deep meditation. Practicing this pose often helps channel your thoughts in a single direction, thus improving concentration
This balancing posture requires you to balance your body on one leg while focusing on a point. This pose requires attention and concentration for stability
Tree pose
Image: Pexels
This balancing posture requires some focus to stabilize and align and helps improve awareness and concentration
Side plank
Image: Pexels
Dancer’s pose
Image: Pexels
This balancing posture needs a lot of attention to detail and focuses to maintain balance on one leg. Practicing this posture frequently can improve your concentration
Image: Pexels
This inversion posture requires some strength and a lot of concentration to achieve. It is a true test of present-moment awareness which helps improve concentration
Headstand
