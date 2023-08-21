Heading 3

Yoga asanas you can do at night

Yoga before bed helps with sleep quality and helps fall asleep quicker

Yoga before bed

Take a look at these asanas you can practice before bed every night

Asanas

A nice way to relax, de-stress, re-energize and find balance is to do this exercise before bed at night

Legs up the wall

This version of the bridge pose is considered one of the best practices for inducing sleep

Restorative bridge pose

Reclining bound angle

This posture helps reduce heart rate and encourages a peaceful night’s rest

Wide-knee child’s pose

This posture helps you relax and fall asleep when your mind is keeping you awake at night

This posture has stress relieving qualities that make it an ideal practice before bed

Happy baby posture

It encourages you to focus on your breathing, opens your hips and chest, preparing your body for other positions

Lizard pose

Seated forward bend

It helps stretch out your back, right up to the spine and into your neck

The simplicity of this pose allows you to practice it in bed while lying on the flattest possible surface

Corpse pose

