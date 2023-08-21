Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 21, 2023
Yoga asanas you can do at night
Yoga before bed helps with sleep quality and helps fall asleep quicker
Yoga before bed
Take a look at these asanas you can practice before bed every night
Asanas
A nice way to relax, de-stress, re-energize and find balance is to do this exercise before bed at night
Legs up the wall
This version of the bridge pose is considered one of the best practices for inducing sleep
Restorative bridge pose
Reclining bound angle
This posture helps reduce heart rate and encourages a peaceful night’s rest
Wide-knee child’s pose
This posture helps you relax and fall asleep when your mind is keeping you awake at night
This posture has stress relieving qualities that make it an ideal practice before bed
Happy baby posture
It encourages you to focus on your breathing, opens your hips and chest, preparing your body for other positions
Lizard pose
Seated forward bend
It helps stretch out your back, right up to the spine and into your neck
The simplicity of this pose allows you to practice it in bed while lying on the flattest possible surface
Corpse pose
