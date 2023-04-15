APRIL 15, 2023

Shilpa finds that practising yoga has multiple benefits for her. She has experienced increased flexibility and a sense of inner calm through her yoga practice. Additionally, Shilpa has been able to shed some weight gained during her post-partum period thanks to yoga
Shilpa Shetty
Kareena has found that practising yoga has helped her to balance her hormones. In addition to this, regular yoga practice has also enabled Kareena to lose weight gained during her post-childbirth period
Kareena Kapoor
Malaika believes that yoga is highly beneficial for improving her concentration and discipline. She regularly practices Surya Namaskar, as it has helped her to achieve a glowing complexion and improve blood circulation throughout her body
Malaika Arora
Alia Bhatt is an actor who enjoys practising yoga and inspires her fans to do the same. Recently, she shared a picture of herself successfully performing Kapotasana, a yoga pose that requires a lot of flexibility, with the aid of a roller
Alia Bhatt
Jacqueline Fernandez
She is highly skilled in performing yoga asanas and showcases her abilities on her Instagram account through various videos and pictures featuring different yoga poses
Sara Ali Khan's transformation from being overweight to fit has served as a source of inspiration for many young people. She is a fan of practising yoga, which helps her to maintain physical fitness as well as mental well-being
Sara Ali Khan
Esha Gupta has been sharing images of herself practising yoga at home, some featuring challenging poses. Despite their difficulty, these poses inspire fans, as they can be mastered with practice and dedication
Esha Gupta
Neha Dhupia places great importance on her well-being and fitness. On International Yoga Day, Neha expressed gratitude towards her father for inspiring her in her yoga practice
Neha Dhupia
Kapoor considers daily yoga practice a top priority. Consistently practising yoga can enhance metabolism, boost immunity, and improve overall health and well-being
Karisma Kapoor
Yoga offers numerous benefits that cover a wide range of areas, such as improving relaxation, promoting better sleep, increasing body strength, and maintaining good heart health