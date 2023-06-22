Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 22, 2023
Yoga poses for glowing skin
The power of yoga poses is well known. Take a look at yoga poses to get natural skin glow
Yoga
Image: Pexels
The pose detoxifies your body and brings out the inner glow
Image: Pexels
Bow Pose
The pose relieves stress and gives sound sleep resulting in a skin glow
Child pose
Image: Pexels
The yoga asana improves digestion, purifies blood, and helps cure acne
Seated Forward Bend
Image: Pexels
Cobra pose
Image: Pexels
The asana relieves tension and fatigue leading to skin brightening
Image: Pexels
Downward dog
The asana improves blood circulation and gives natural blush pink cheeks
The pose which is known for promoting hair growth and enhancing glowing skin
Camel Pose
Image: Pexels
The yoga pose gets even skin tone and improves blood circulation in the head
Fish Pose
Image: Pexels
Lotus Pose
Image: Pexels
The yoga pose fades blemishes and makes your skin look radiant
Image: Pexels
The yoga asana helps skin acne, wrinkles, and facial dullness
Shoulder stand
