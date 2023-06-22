Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 22, 2023

Yoga poses for glowing skin 

The power of yoga poses is well known. Take a look at yoga poses to get natural skin glow

Yoga

Image: Pexels

The pose detoxifies your body and brings out the inner glow

Image: Pexels

Bow Pose

The pose relieves stress and gives sound sleep resulting in a skin glow

Child pose

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana improves digestion, purifies blood, and helps cure acne

Seated Forward Bend

Image: Pexels

Cobra pose

Image: Pexels

The asana relieves tension and fatigue leading to skin brightening

Image: Pexels

Downward dog

The asana improves blood circulation and gives natural blush pink cheeks

The pose which is known for promoting hair growth and enhancing glowing skin

Camel Pose

Image: Pexels

The yoga pose gets even skin tone and improves blood circulation in the head

Fish Pose

Image: Pexels

Lotus Pose

Image: Pexels

The yoga pose fades blemishes and makes your skin look radiant

Image: Pexels

The yoga asana helps skin acne, wrinkles, and facial dullness

Shoulder stand

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here