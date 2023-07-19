Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 19, 2023
Yoga poses for restful sleep
This resting asana provides a sense of stability and calm, but be cautious while practicing this asana if you have hip or knee injuries
Balasana
Image: Pexels
Standing forward bend or Uttanasana helps relax, your neck and gently stretches your hamstrings, calves, and hips
Image: Pexels
Uttanasana
This is another modification of 'Uttanasana' that helps stretch your spine with the support of the wall
Ardha Uttanasana
Image: Pexels
Legs up the wall pose or Viparita Karani is a relaxing posture and helps recirculate your blood flow to the body
Viparita Karani
Image: Pexels
Corpse pose
Image: Pexels
This resting asana helps calm your whole body and brings your breathing to normal towards the end of a yoga session
Image: Pexels
Legs on chair pose
This asana is a variation of the legs on the wall pose. It helps relax your body and increases blood circulation
Vajrasana or Thunderbolt pose helps improve blood flow in your body which helps reduce stress and anxiety. As a result, it helps to build a better sleep schedule
Vajrasana
Image: Pexels
Baddha Konasana or butterfly pose stimulates happy hormones, relaxes your entire system, and helps you fall asleep faster
Butterfly pose
Image: Pexels
Staff pose
Image: Pexels
This pose stretches your hamstring and helps improve flexibility which can help you sleep well at night
Image: Pexels
Seated forward bend or Paschimottanasana helps improve flexibility and stretches your hamstrings helping you sleep better
Paschimottanasana
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.