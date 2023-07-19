Heading 3

JULY 19, 2023

Yoga poses for restful sleep

This resting asana provides a sense of stability and calm, but be cautious while practicing this asana if you have hip or knee injuries

Balasana

Image: Pexels

Standing forward bend or Uttanasana helps relax, your neck and gently stretches your hamstrings, calves, and hips

Image: Pexels

Uttanasana

This is another modification of 'Uttanasana' that helps stretch your spine with the support of the wall

Ardha Uttanasana

Image: Pexels

Legs up the wall pose or Viparita Karani is a relaxing posture and helps recirculate your blood flow to the body

Viparita Karani

Image: Pexels

Corpse pose

Image: Pexels

This resting asana helps calm your whole body and brings your breathing to normal towards the end of a yoga session

Image: Pexels

Legs on chair pose

This asana is a variation of the legs on the wall pose. It helps relax your body and increases blood circulation

Vajrasana or Thunderbolt pose helps improve blood flow in your body which helps reduce stress and anxiety. As a result, it helps to build a better sleep schedule 

Vajrasana

Image: Pexels

Baddha Konasana or butterfly pose stimulates happy hormones, relaxes your entire system, and helps you fall asleep faster

Butterfly pose

Image: Pexels

Staff pose

Image: Pexels

This pose stretches your hamstring and helps improve flexibility which can help you sleep well at night 

Image: Pexels

Seated forward bend or Paschimottanasana helps improve flexibility and stretches your hamstrings helping you sleep better

Paschimottanasana

