Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 14, 2023

Yoga poses for sharp memory

Bakasana or crow pose is a balancing yoga posture that helps improve memory 

Bakasana

Image: Pexels

This sitting yoga posture helps stabilize the body, calms the nervous system, and sharpens memory

Image: Pexels

Padmasana

Standing forward bend or Padahastasana helps increase blood circulation and improves memory power 

Padahastasana

Image: Pexels

Shoulder stand or Sarvangasana helps improve concentration and function

Sarvangasana

Image: Pexels

Halasana

Image: Pexels

Plow pose or Halasana helps calm down the nervous system and improves concentration

Image: Pexels

Paschimottanasana

Sitting forward bend or Paschimottanasana is a stretching exercise that enhances memory power

Tree pose or Vrikshasana helps improve balance, focus, memory, and concentration 

Vrikshasana

Image: Pexels

Standing forward bend or Uttanasana helps stretch your hamstrings and spine while also improving cognition

Uttanasana

Image: Pexels

Sirsasana

Image: Pexels

Headstand or Sirsasana is an inversion posture that increases blood flow to the brain, improving memory

Image: Pexels

Bee breathing or Brahmari Pranayama helps improve memory and concentration

Brahmari Pranayama

