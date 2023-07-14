Heading 3
Yoga poses for sharp memory
Bakasana or crow pose is a balancing yoga posture that helps improve memory
Bakasana
This sitting yoga posture helps stabilize the body, calms the nervous system, and sharpens memory
Padmasana
Standing forward bend or Padahastasana helps increase blood circulation and improves memory power
Padahastasana
Shoulder stand or Sarvangasana helps improve concentration and function
Sarvangasana
Halasana
Plow pose or Halasana helps calm down the nervous system and improves concentration
Paschimottanasana
Sitting forward bend or Paschimottanasana is a stretching exercise that enhances memory power
Tree pose or Vrikshasana helps improve balance, focus, memory, and concentration
Vrikshasana
Standing forward bend or Uttanasana helps stretch your hamstrings and spine while also improving cognition
Uttanasana
Sirsasana
Headstand or Sirsasana is an inversion posture that increases blood flow to the brain, improving memory
Bee breathing or Brahmari Pranayama helps improve memory and concentration
Brahmari Pranayama
