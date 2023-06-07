Heading 3

Yoga poses for stronger knees

The knees usually get sore after sitting in the same position for hours. Some yoga moves will help to ease the pain

Knee pain

Image : Pexels

The asana helps to develop a body posture and stretch the abdomen as well

Camel Pose

Image : Pexels

The pose helps to align knees and works on hamstrings, glutes and back

Image : Pexels

Bridge pose

The tree pose helps to maintain balance and stretches your feet

Tree Pose

Image : Pexels

The pose improves spine flexibility and helps reduce tension and stress

Standing forward bend Pose

Image : Pexels

Child pose

Image : Pexels

Sit in vajrasana and bend forward and rest your forehead on ground is simple asana to ease pain

The pose engages muscles and helps to ease knee pain

Triangle pose

Image : Pexels

Warrior pose works on ankles and feet muscles and helps maintains stability 

Warrior pose

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Chair pose

Chair pose negages the hamstrings making them more stronger and works on the knees also

High Lunges are an effective leg exercise that works on core and arm muscles as well

Image : Pexels

High Lunges

