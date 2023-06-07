Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2023
Yoga poses for stronger knees
The knees usually get sore after sitting in the same position for hours. Some yoga moves will help to ease the pain
Knee pain
Image : Pexels
The asana helps to develop a body posture and stretch the abdomen as well
Camel Pose
Image : Pexels
The pose helps to align knees and works on hamstrings, glutes and back
Image : Pexels
Bridge pose
The tree pose helps to maintain balance and stretches your feet
Tree Pose
Image : Pexels
The pose improves spine flexibility and helps reduce tension and stress
Standing forward bend Pose
Image : Pexels
Child pose
Image : Pexels
Sit in vajrasana and bend forward and rest your forehead on ground is simple asana to ease pain
The pose engages muscles and helps to ease knee pain
Triangle pose
Image : Pexels
Warrior pose works on ankles and feet muscles and helps maintains stability
Warrior pose
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Chair pose
Chair pose negages the hamstrings making them more stronger and works on the knees also
High Lunges are an effective leg exercise that works on core and arm muscles as well
Image : Pexels
High Lunges
