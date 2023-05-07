MAY 07, 2023
Yoga Poses To Deal With Your Desk Job
Long period of sitting reduces blood flow to your legs, increasing the risk of atherosclerosis (plaque buildup in the arteries) as well as diabetes, obesity, and depression
Check out 8 yoga poses to undo the damage of your desk job
For this yoga, you need to sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale and stretch your arms overhead. Exhale and bend forward to reach for your feet or shins. Hold for a few breaths and release
Paschimottanasana
Sit on the edge of your chair with your feet firmly planted on the ground. Place your right hand on the back of the chair and twist your torso to the right, looking over your right shoulder. Hold for a few breaths and release
Ardha Matsyendrasana
Inhale and sit as tall as you can. Exhale and round your spine while releasing your chin toward your chest
Marjaryasana or Bitilasana
Come onto your hands and knees and bring your hands slightly in front of your shoulders. Spread your fingers wide, press down through your knuckles, and tuck your toes under. Exhale as you lift your knees off the mat and reach your sit bones toward the ceiling. Keep your knees slightly bent as you lengthen your back
Adho Mukha Svanasana
To do Cobra pose, lie face down on the floor with your hands under your shoulders. Inhale and lift your chest off the ground, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Hold for a few breaths and release
Bhujangasana
From Downward-Facing Dog pose, bring your right knee forward and place it between your hands. Push your left leg back and lower your body onto your right thigh. Hold for a few breaths and repeat on the other side
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana
Lying on your back, bend both knees and place the feet flat on the floor hip width apart. Press the feet into the floor, inhale and lift the hips up, rolling the spine off the floor. Press down into the arms and shoulders to lift the chest up. Breathe and hold for 4-8 breaths
Setu Bandha Sarvangasana
To do Child’s pose, kneel on the mat with your knees slightly apart. Lower your hips back towards your heels, stretch your arms forward, and rest your forehead on the ground. Hold for at least 30 seconds and release
Balasana
