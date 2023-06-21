Heading 3

Yoga poses to ease headache

The asana helps to relieve tension and calms the body to reduce pain

Child pose

The pose calms your mind and reduces headache

Lotus pose

The pose stretches the body and improves blood circulation which relaxes the mind

Cat pose

The pose brings oxygen to the brain and eases pain

Cow pose

Uttanasana

The standing forward pose increases blood supply, releases tension from the spine and calms the mind

Meditation

Sit down and relax your mind with deep breathing and avoid having various thoughts 

Yoga is effective in many ways and these asanas calm the brain and reduce anxiety

Bridge Pose

The technique to inhale from one nostril and exhale from the other is a very effective asana that surely relieves headaches

Breathing

Dolphin pose

The downward-facing dog pose relieves the headache by increasing blood circulation

The entire body is completely relaxed with deep breathing and relieves pain

Shavasana

