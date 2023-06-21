Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 21, 2023
Yoga poses to ease headache
The asana helps to relieve tension and calms the body to reduce pain
Child pose
Image: Pexels
The pose calms your mind and reduces headache
Image: Pexels
Lotus pose
The pose stretches the body and improves blood circulation which relaxes the mind
Cat pose
Image: Pexels
The pose brings oxygen to the brain and eases pain
Cow pose
Image: Pexels
Uttanasana
Image: Pexels
The standing forward pose increases blood supply, releases tension from the spine and calms the mind
Image: Pexels
Meditation
Sit down and relax your mind with deep breathing and avoid having various thoughts
Yoga is effective in many ways and these asanas calm the brain and reduce anxiety
Bridge Pose
Image: Pexels
The technique to inhale from one nostril and exhale from the other is a very effective asana that surely relieves headaches
Breathing
Image: Pexels
Dolphin pose
Image: Pexels
The downward-facing dog pose relieves the headache by increasing blood circulation
Image: Pexels
The entire body is completely relaxed with deep breathing and relieves pain
Shavasana
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.