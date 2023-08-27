Heading 3
Yoga poses to improve posture
Inhale slowly and start rotating clockwise the first five times. Repeat the same process anticlockwise. Make sure to breathe normally during practice
Neck rotation
Bring your arms back, interlock them and slowly lean backwards. Breathe normally while doing so. Repeat 5 times
Back bending
Stand with your arms against the wall and push your chest towards the floor while breathing slowly. Go as far as your body allows and hold for a few seconds
Forward bending using wall
Bring your arms up to your head and move your elbows together and open. When opening your elbows, bring shoulder blades together. Breathe normally throughout the exercise
Elbow movements
Cat Cow posture
Get on all fours, inhale slowly while arching and hunching your back. Breathe normally while doing it slowly
Down dog
Get into plank posture and bring your hips up and back and start pressing your chest inward. Stay in the posture and breathe normally
Cobra pose
Lengthening your spine is a good way to fix bad posture. Start bending forward and reach your hands to the floor. Remember to engage your lower back for better effect
Standing forward bend
Plank pose
Start by facing down with your hands or forearms and toes on the floor. Engage your core for better effect, while breathing normally
This pose takes the pressure off your lower back, aligns and elongates the spine which gives you a nice stretch. This pose is done for relaxing the body
Child’s pose
