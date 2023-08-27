Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

AUGUST 27, 2023

Yoga poses to improve posture

Image: Pexels

Inhale slowly and start rotating clockwise the first five times. Repeat the same process anticlockwise. Make sure to breathe normally during practice

Neck rotation

Bring your arms back, interlock them and slowly lean backwards. Breathe normally while doing so. Repeat 5 times

Image: Pexels

Back bending

Stand with your arms against the wall and push your chest towards the floor while breathing slowly. Go as far as your body allows and hold for a few seconds

Image: Pexels

Forward bending using wall

Bring your arms up to your head and move your elbows together and open. When opening your elbows, bring shoulder blades together. Breathe normally throughout the exercise

Image: Pexels

Elbow movements

Cat Cow posture

Image: Pexels

Get on all fours, inhale slowly while arching and hunching your back. Breathe normally while doing it slowly

Image: Pexels 

Down dog

Get into plank posture and bring your hips up and back and start pressing your chest inward. Stay in the posture and breathe normally

Libra friends value harmony and fairness, often acting as peacemakers and seeking balanced friendships

Cobra pose

Image: Pexels 

Lengthening your spine is a good way to fix bad posture. Start bending forward and reach your hands to the floor. Remember to engage your lower back for better effect

Standing forward bend

Image: Pexels

Plank pose

Image: Pexels

Start by facing down with your hands or forearms and toes on the floor. Engage your core for better effect, while breathing normally

Image: Pexels 

This pose takes the pressure off your lower back, aligns and elongates the spine which gives you a nice stretch. This pose is done for relaxing the body

Child’s pose

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here