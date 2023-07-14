Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 14, 2023
Yoga poses to prevent hypertension
Balasana or Child's pose is a kneeling asana in Yoga. It is beneficial for hypertension patients
Balasana
Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram
Savasana or Corpse pose is a yoga asana used for relaxation at the end of a yoga session
Image: Pexels
Shavasana
This inversion pose is often practiced as a part of Surya Namaskar and helps relieve hypertension
Downward dog
Image: Pexels
Setubandhasana or Bridge pose is an inverted posture that helps reduce hypertension
Bridge pose
Image: Pexels
Butterfly pose
Image: Pexels
Baddha Konasana or butterfly pose improves blood circulation all over the body, and helps relieve stress as well
Image: Pexels
Virasana
Virasana or Hero pose is a kneeling asana in yoga that helps with high blood pressure and helps with hypertension
Thunderbolt pose or Vajrasana is a kneeling asana in yoga that helps relieve hypertension and calms your mind
Vajrasana
Image: Pexels
Viparita Karani is a yoga asana and a mudra in Hatha yoga which is considered a restful practice
Legs up the wall pose
Image: Pexels
Seated forward bend
Image: Pexels
This yoga asana helps lower blood pressure and weight loss as well
Image: Pexels
Uttanasana or Standing forward bend pose is beneficial for the nervous system and helps calm you down
Standing forward bend
