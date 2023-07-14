Heading 3

JULY 14, 2023

Yoga poses to prevent hypertension

Balasana or Child's pose is a kneeling asana in Yoga. It is beneficial for hypertension patients

Balasana

Image: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram 

Savasana or Corpse pose is a yoga asana used for relaxation at the end of a yoga session 

Image: Pexels

Shavasana

This inversion pose is often practiced as a part of Surya Namaskar and helps relieve hypertension 

Downward dog

Image: Pexels

Setubandhasana or Bridge pose is an inverted posture that helps reduce hypertension

Bridge pose

Image: Pexels

Butterfly pose

Image: Pexels

Baddha Konasana or butterfly pose improves blood circulation all over the body, and helps relieve stress as well

Image: Pexels

Virasana

Virasana or Hero pose is a kneeling asana in yoga that helps with high blood pressure and helps with hypertension 

Thunderbolt pose or Vajrasana is a kneeling asana in yoga that helps relieve hypertension and calms your mind

Vajrasana

Image: Pexels

Viparita Karani is a yoga asana and a mudra in Hatha yoga which is considered a restful practice

Legs up the wall pose

Image: Pexels

Seated forward bend

Image: Pexels

This yoga asana helps lower blood pressure and weight loss as well

Image: Pexels

Uttanasana or Standing forward bend pose is beneficial for the nervous system and helps calm you down

Standing forward bend

