Arpita Sarkar

Fitness

JUNE 01, 2023

Yoga Poses To Reduce Belly Fat

It improves blood circulation and activates peripheral areas

Tadasana

It helps in detoxification

Surya Namaskar

It softens and relaxes abdominals

Padahastasana

It helps stimulates the center of your solar plexus

Paschimottanasana

It helps in alleviating various gastric problems

Marjariasana

It will guarantee you a flatter belly with regular practice

Naukasana

It helps in toning the abdominal muscles

Ustrasana

It helps to eliminate the flab that gets accumulated around hips

Dhanurasana

It effectively strengthens the back muscles

Bhujangasana

It allows you to relax your body after a rigorous workout

Shavasana

