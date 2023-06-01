JUNE 01, 2023
Yoga Poses To Reduce Belly Fat
It improves blood circulation and activates peripheral areas
Tadasana
It helps in detoxification
Surya Namaskar
It softens and relaxes abdominals
Padahastasana
It helps stimulates the center of your solar plexus
Paschimottanasana
It helps in alleviating various gastric problems
Marjariasana
It will guarantee you a flatter belly with regular practice
Naukasana
It helps in toning the abdominal muscles
Ustrasana
It helps to eliminate the flab that gets accumulated around hips
Dhanurasana
It effectively strengthens the back muscles
Bhujangasana
It allows you to relax your body after a rigorous workout
Shavasana
