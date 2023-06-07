Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2023
Yoga poses to relieve acidity
With the changing times, people have lost touch with active routines and the contemporary work culture plays a role in boosting the sedentary lifestyle
Sedentary lifestyle
Image : Pexels
The sedentary lifestyle can cause indigestion which can lead to acidity and heartburn
Acidity
Image : Pexels
To avoid this, one must exercise and eat a couple of hours before they hit the sac
Balance
Image : Pexels
One must avoid wearing form-fitted clothes, smoking, and accessive coffee intake to prevent acid reflux. But it may not be always possible. Thus, yoga offers an apt solution to the problem
Clothing and habits
Image : Pexels
The backbend recognized as Ustrasana stretches the whole front of body to relieve the issues pertaining to acidity
Camel pose
Image : Pexels
The Paschimottanasana aids in stretching the back body which provides tranquility to the mind, reducing the acid reflux
Seated forward bend pose
Image : Pexels
The Supta Baddha Konasana is beneficial for improving the blood flow in the lower abodomen. This aids with acidity and alleviates back pain
Reclining butterfly pose
Image : Pexels
Marjaryasana is an effective pose to give an internal massage to the digestive organs. So it reduces acidity and bloating
The cat cow pose
Image : Pexels
Ardha Matsyendrasana boosts body detoxification. It not only aids in stretching the abdominal muscles, but also helps with expelling the toxins from the area
Half spinal twist pose
Image : Pexels
Vajrasana is a unique pose which ideally should be performed after a heavy meal intake. It speeds up the digestion process which can prevent acidity or help in gaining relief from hyperacidity
Thunderbolt pose
Image : Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.