Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

JUNE 07, 2023

Yoga poses to relieve acidity

With the changing times, people have lost touch with active routines and the contemporary work culture plays a role in boosting the sedentary lifestyle

Sedentary lifestyle

Image : Pexels

The sedentary lifestyle can cause indigestion which can lead to acidity and heartburn

Acidity

Image : Pexels

To avoid this, one must exercise and eat a couple of hours before they hit the sac

Balance

Image : Pexels

One must avoid wearing form-fitted clothes, smoking, and accessive coffee intake to prevent acid reflux. But it may not be always possible. Thus, yoga offers an apt solution to the problem

Clothing and habits

Image : Pexels

The backbend recognized as Ustrasana stretches the whole front of body to relieve the issues pertaining to acidity

Camel pose

Image : Pexels

The Paschimottanasana aids in stretching the back body which provides tranquility to the mind, reducing the acid reflux

Seated forward bend pose

Image : Pexels

The Supta Baddha Konasana is beneficial for improving the blood flow in the lower abodomen. This aids with acidity and alleviates back pain

Reclining butterfly pose

Image : Pexels

Marjaryasana is an effective pose to give an internal massage to the digestive organs. So it reduces acidity and bloating

The cat cow pose

Image : Pexels

Ardha Matsyendrasana boosts body detoxification. It not only aids in stretching the abdominal muscles, but also helps with expelling the toxins from the area

Half spinal twist pose

Image : Pexels

Vajrasana is a unique pose which ideally should be performed after a heavy meal intake. It speeds up the digestion process which can prevent acidity or help in gaining relief from hyperacidity

Thunderbolt pose

Image : Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here