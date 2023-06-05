JUNE 05, 2023
Yoga poses to relieve gastric issues
Gastric Problems are normally caused due to indigestion or smoking, overeating or chewing gum
Causes
Image: pexels
Image: pexels
There are various solutions to get rid of the problems. Here are some yoga poses which will help you
Remedy
Image: pexels
The thunderbolt pose activates the digestive fire in abdomen to get you relieved of indigestion
Vajrasana
Image: pexels
Corpse Pose, also called Savasana is laying down and a relaxation asanas to calm down body
Corpse Pose
Image: pexels
The standing forward bend pose helps you to get rid of the uneasy feeling and helps digestive organs stimulate the system
Uttanasana
Image: pexels
The pose gives a stretch to your body and increases spinal mobility. It supports digestion in general and cure constipation
Plough Pose
Image: pexels
The wind relieving pose done by holding legs wrapped around your arms tightly while lying down can boost the digestion process
Pavana Muktasana
Image: pexels
The stretching pose aids digestion and constipation
Bow pose
Image: pexels
The pose with intense breathing enhance digestion process and helps cure bloating
Kapalbhati
Image: pexels
The exercise is simple and effective which boosts digestion that increases circulation
Belly twist
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.