Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 05, 2023

Yoga poses to relieve gastric issues

Gastric Problems are normally caused due to indigestion or smoking, overeating or chewing gum

Causes

Image: pexels

Image: pexels

There are various solutions to get rid of the problems. Here are some yoga poses which will help you

Remedy

Image: pexels

The thunderbolt pose activates the digestive fire in abdomen to get you relieved of indigestion

Vajrasana

Image: pexels

Corpse Pose, also called Savasana is laying down and a relaxation asanas to calm down body

Corpse Pose

Image: pexels

The standing forward bend pose helps you to get rid of the uneasy feeling and helps digestive organs stimulate the system

Uttanasana

Image: pexels

The pose gives a stretch to your body and increases spinal mobility. It supports digestion in general and cure constipation

Plough Pose

Image: pexels

The wind relieving pose done by holding legs wrapped around your arms tightly while lying down can boost the digestion process

Pavana Muktasana

Image: pexels

The stretching pose aids digestion and constipation

Bow pose

Image: pexels

The pose with intense breathing enhance digestion process and helps cure bloating

Kapalbhati

Image: pexels

The exercise is simple and effective which boosts digestion that increases circulation

Belly twist

