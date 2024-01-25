Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 25, 2024

You Are Beautiful Quotes

"You are imperfect, permanently and inevitably flawed And you are beautiful"

#1

Images: freepik

"You are beautiful, but not just because of your appearance. You are beautiful because of the light you carry within you"

#2

Images: freepik

"You are beautiful because you let yourself feel, and that is a brave thing indeed"

#3

Images: freepik

"You are beautiful because you smile at strangers even though your own heart is breaking" 

#4

Images: freepik

"You are beautiful, but not just because of your looks. You are beautiful because of the way you choose to live and love"

Images: freepik

#5

"You are beautiful because you are a reflection of the universe's beauty"

#6

Images: freepik

 "You are beautiful when you are kind. You are beautiful when you are confident. You are beautiful when you are true to yourself"

 #7

Images: freepik

"You are beautiful because you know how to love. You are beautiful because you are loved"

#8

Images: freepik

#9

Images: freepik

"You are beautiful because you are real. You are beautiful because you are true"

"You are beautiful because you have a story to tell, and your story matters" 

#10

Images: freepik

