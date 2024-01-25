Heading 3
You Are Beautiful Quotes
"You are imperfect, permanently and inevitably flawed And you are beautiful"
#1
"You are beautiful, but not just because of your appearance. You are beautiful because of the light you carry within you"
#2
"You are beautiful because you let yourself feel, and that is a brave thing indeed"
#3
"You are beautiful because you smile at strangers even though your own heart is breaking"
#4
"You are beautiful, but not just because of your looks. You are beautiful because of the way you choose to live and love"
#5
"You are beautiful because you are a reflection of the universe's beauty"
#6
"You are beautiful when you are kind. You are beautiful when you are confident. You are beautiful when you are true to yourself"
#7
"You are beautiful because you know how to love. You are beautiful because you are loved"
#8
#9
"You are beautiful because you are real. You are beautiful because you are true"
"You are beautiful because you have a story to tell, and your story matters"
#10
