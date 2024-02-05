Heading 3
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
You Make Me Happy Quotes
"You make me happy, whenever you're around I'm safe inside your smile"
#1
Image: freepik
"Happy people make people happy, but I can make someone be happy, and no one else can make me happy"
#2
Image: freepik
“I want to tell you that when you are around me, I am happy and I think I can never thank you for this wonderful feeling”
#3
Image: freepik
“When I look at my long term goals for the rest of my life, there are so many things other than performing that make me happy”
#4
Image: freepik
“But you make me happy. It’s living up to being happy that’s the difficult part”
#5
Image: freepik
“You make me happy, you make me sing, there's a bounce in my footsteps, like bunnies in spring”
#6
Image: freepik
“Give me something to do and you will make me happy”
#7
Image: freepik
“You make me happy when you give me your love”
#8
Image: freepik
“I can feel warmth when I see you and it makes me very happy. Thank you for making my day joyful”
#9
Image: freepik
#10
Image: freepik
