Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

travel

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Youngest countries in the world

Established in 2011, South Sudan is the youngest sovereign state globally, marked by its rich cultural heritage and vibrant communities

South Sudan

Image Source: Pexels

Gaining independence in 2008, Kosovo is one of Europe's youngest nations, known for its resilience and cultural diversity

Kosovo

Image Source: Pexels

Following its independence from Serbia in 2006, Montenegro became one of Europe's youngest countries, renowned for its stunning landscapes and rich heritage

Montenegro

Image Source: Pexels

Formed in 2006 after the dissolution of Serbia and Montenegro, Serbia stands as a proud and resilient nation in the heart of the Balkans

Serbia

Image Source: Pexels

Achieving independence in 2002, East Timor emerged as a sovereign nation in Southeast Asia, celebrating its rich cultural tapestry and natural beauty

East Timor

Image Source: Pexels

Gaining independence in 1994, Palau is one of the world's youngest nations, renowned for its pristine beaches, diverse marine life, and vibrant culture

Palau

Image Source: Pexels

Securing independence in 1993, Eritrea emerged as a sovereign state in the Horn of Africa, characterized by its rich history, stunning landscapes, and resilient people

Eritrea

Image Source: Pexels

Formed in 1993 after the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic is a young European nation celebrated for its picturesque cities, cultural heritage, and progressive outlook

Czech Republic

Image Source: Pexels

Slovakia emerged as an independent nation in 1993 following the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia, captivating visitors from around the world

Slovakia

Image Source: Pexels

It declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, it has made significant strides in economic development, tourism, and cultural preservation since gaining independence

Croatia

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here