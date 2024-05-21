Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 21, 2024
Yummy Lachha Paratha Recipe to Try
First, take a large bowl add maida and wheat flour to it, and mix them with sugar, salt, baking soda, and oil
Take a bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Add some milk to it, and knead it to prepare a smooth and soft dough, ensure that you add the required water
Knead it
Image Source: Freepik
Further, grease the dough with oil, and then cover it with a moist cloth, and keep it aside to rest for 30 minutes
Grease the dough
Image Source: Freepik
Take some dough in hand, prepare a large-sized ball, and then flatten it, and sprinkle some wheat flour on it
Prepare a large ball
Image Source: Freepik
Roll the dough into a thin circle of chapati, make it as thin as possible
Image Source: Freepik
Roll it
Grease the thin chapati with oil, sprinkle some wheat flour on it, and then start creating pleats by folding it
Grease it
Image Source: Freepik
Stretch the pleated dough as much as possible, roll the pleated dough, and then press the end gently
Stretch
Image Source: Freepik
Flatten the rolled ball into to thin circle, but don’t make it too thin
Flatten it
Image Source: Freepik
Cook it
Image Source: Freepik
Cook the rolled chapati on a hot tawa, flip it to ensure both sides are well-cooked, and then crush to form some layers
Serve these hot lachha parathas with curry, and enjoy a delicious and satisfactory meal
Serve and Enjoy
Image Source: Freepik
