Yummy Lachha Paratha Recipe to Try

First, take a large bowl add maida and wheat flour to it, and mix them with sugar, salt, baking soda, and oil

Take a bowl

Add some milk to it, and knead it to prepare a smooth and soft dough, ensure that you add the required water

Knead it

Further, grease the dough with oil, and then cover it with a moist cloth, and keep it aside to rest for 30 minutes

Grease the dough

Take some dough in hand, prepare a large-sized ball, and then flatten it, and sprinkle some wheat flour on it

Prepare a large ball

Roll the dough into a thin circle of chapati, make it as thin as possible

Roll it

Grease the thin chapati with oil, sprinkle some wheat flour on it, and then start creating pleats by folding it

Grease it

Stretch the pleated dough as much as possible, roll the pleated dough, and then press the end gently

Stretch

Flatten the rolled ball into to thin circle, but don’t make it too thin

Flatten it

Cook it

Cook the rolled chapati on a hot tawa, flip it to ensure both sides are well-cooked, and then crush to form some layers

Serve these hot lachha parathas with curry, and enjoy a delicious and satisfactory meal 

Serve and Enjoy

