Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

Yummy Laphing Recipe

Mix mung bean flour or wheat flour with water to form a smooth, elastic dough

 Prepare the Dough

Let the dough rest for about 30 minutes to allow it to relax and develop its texture

 Rest the Dough

Roll out the dough into a thin sheet using a rolling pin or pasta machine

Roll Out the Dough

Use a knife to cut the rolled-out dough into long strips or squares, depending on your preference

Cut the Dough

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the cut dough pieces. Boil them for a few minutes until they are cooked through

Cook the Dough

Drain the cooked dough pieces and rinse them under cold water to stop the cooking process. Allow them to cool completely

 Cool the Dough

Mix together chili oil, soy sauce, vinegar, minced garlic, and any other desired seasonings to create a spicy sauce

 Prepare the Sauce

 Once the cooked dough has cooled, slice it into thin strips or bite-sized pieces

Slice the Dough

Serve with Sauce

Arrange the sliced dough on a plate or bowl and drizzle the spicy sauce over the top

Optionally, garnish with chopped cilantro, green onions, or sesame seeds before serving. Enjoy your homemade laphing!

Garnish and Enjoy

