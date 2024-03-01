Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 01, 2024
Yummy Laphing Recipe
Mix mung bean flour or wheat flour with water to form a smooth, elastic dough
Prepare the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Let the dough rest for about 30 minutes to allow it to relax and develop its texture
Rest the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Roll out the dough into a thin sheet using a rolling pin or pasta machine
Roll Out the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Use a knife to cut the rolled-out dough into long strips or squares, depending on your preference
Cut the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the cut dough pieces. Boil them for a few minutes until they are cooked through
Image Source: pexels
Cook the Dough
Drain the cooked dough pieces and rinse them under cold water to stop the cooking process. Allow them to cool completely
Cool the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Mix together chili oil, soy sauce, vinegar, minced garlic, and any other desired seasonings to create a spicy sauce
Prepare the Sauce
Image Source: pexels
Once the cooked dough has cooled, slice it into thin strips or bite-sized pieces
Slice the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Serve with Sauce
Image Source: pexels
Arrange the sliced dough on a plate or bowl and drizzle the spicy sauce over the top
Optionally, garnish with chopped cilantro, green onions, or sesame seeds before serving. Enjoy your homemade laphing!
Garnish and Enjoy
Image Source: pexels
