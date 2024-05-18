Heading 3
Yummy Mooli Paratha recipe
Prepare the grated radish mixture with salt, set it for 20 minutes, and squeeze it to remove excess water
Grate radish
After squeezing out the radish water, transfer it to a large bowl, and add spices like turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder, and chopped coriander leaves
Prepared mixture
Mix the spices well with the radish to ensure they blend evenly, and keep it aside, and prepare the dough for paratha
Keep it aside
For the dough, take wheat flour in a large bowl and add salt, with oil to make soft dough
Make soft dough
Gradually add water to the flour and knead it into a smooth dough
Knead it properly
Grease the dough with a teaspoon of oil to prevent it from drying out and cover it with a cloth
Cover it with a moist cloth
Take some dough in hand, roll the small ball from it, and add some radish stuffing in between it
Roll it in the ball
Fold the edges of the dough circle, pleat it, and press the pleats together
Fold the edges
Cook the paratha
Sprinkle some flour on the folded dough, prepare the chapati-sized circle, and cook the paratha on a hot tawa, adding oil or ghee
Serve the hot mooli paratha with curd, pickle, or curry, and enjoy this delicious meal
Serve and enjoy!
