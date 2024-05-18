Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 18, 2024

Yummy Mooli Paratha recipe

Prepare the grated radish mixture with salt, set it for 20 minutes, and squeeze it to remove excess water

Grate radish

Image Source: Freepik

After squeezing out the radish water, transfer it to a large bowl, and add spices like turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder, and chopped coriander leaves

Prepared mixture

Image Source: Freepik

Mix the spices well with the radish to ensure they blend evenly, and keep it aside, and prepare the dough for paratha

Keep it aside

Image Source: Freepik

For the dough, take wheat flour in a large bowl and add salt, with oil to make soft dough

Make soft dough

Image Source: Freepik

Gradually add water to the flour and knead it into a smooth dough

Image Source: Freepik

Knead it properly

Grease the dough with a teaspoon of oil to prevent it from drying out and cover it with a cloth 

Cover it with a moist cloth

Image Source: Freepik

Take some dough in hand, roll the small ball from it, and add some radish stuffing in between it

Roll it in the ball

Image Source: Freepik

Fold the edges of the dough circle, pleat it, and press the pleats together

Fold the edges

Image Source: Freepik

Cook the paratha

Image Source: Freepik

Sprinkle some flour on the folded dough, prepare the chapati-sized circle, and cook the paratha on a hot tawa, adding oil or ghee

Serve the hot mooli paratha with curd, pickle, or curry, and enjoy this delicious meal

Serve and enjoy!

Image Source: Freepik

