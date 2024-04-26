Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 26, 2024
Yummy Rajma Chawal Recipe
For a delicious rajma chawal meal, take a generous amount of rajma and soak it overnight
Soak rajma
Image Source: freepik
Once the rajma gets soaked properly add them to a pressure cooker and leave it for 3-4 whistle
Add them to a pressure cooker
Image Source: freepik
Chop onions, tomatoes, and ginger and put in a blender for a smooth puree
Prepare puree
Image Source: freepik
Take a pan and heat oil and then add spices and stir it well
Heat oil
Image Source: freepik
After sauteing the spices well add the prepared puree and stir it well for a few minutes
Image Source: freepik
Add puree
In the hot puree add garam masala, and salt, and mix it well for its aromatic and authentic taste
Add salt
Image Source: freepik
Ensuring that the puree has been mixed well add the cooked rajma it and if needed you can also add water
Add rajma
Image Source: freepik
Stir it
Image Source: freepik
After adding rajma, stir the gravy well for 10-15 minutes till it gets properly cooked
Prepare rice
Image Source: freepik
On the other side take the right amount of rice and boil it with salt and water to enjoy it with rajma
Take a plate and serve the delicious rajma chawal with sliced onions and have a delightful meal
Serve and enjoy!
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.