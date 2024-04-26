Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 26, 2024

Yummy Rajma Chawal Recipe

For a delicious rajma chawal meal, take a generous amount of rajma and soak it overnight 

Soak rajma

Image Source: freepik

Once the rajma gets soaked properly add them to a pressure cooker and leave it for 3-4 whistle

Add them to a pressure cooker

Image Source: freepik

Chop onions, tomatoes, and ginger and put in a blender for a smooth puree

Prepare puree

Image Source: freepik

Take a pan and heat oil and then add spices and stir it well

Heat oil

Image Source: freepik

After sauteing the spices well add the prepared puree and stir it well for a few minutes 

Image Source: freepik

Add puree

In the hot puree add garam masala, and salt, and mix it well for its aromatic and authentic taste

Add salt

Image Source: freepik

Ensuring that the puree has been mixed well add the cooked rajma it and if needed you can also add water

Add rajma

Image Source: freepik

Stir it

Image Source: freepik

After adding rajma, stir the gravy well for 10-15 minutes till it gets properly cooked

Prepare rice

Image Source: freepik

On the other side take the right amount of rice and boil it with salt and water to enjoy it with rajma

Take a plate and serve the delicious rajma chawal with sliced onions and have a delightful meal

Serve and enjoy!

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here