Yummy Zarda (sweet rice) Recipe
Rice, sugar, ghee, saffron, cardamom, and nuts; that’s all!Photo by ArtHouse Studio
Assemble the ingredients
Wash rich thoroughly and let the washed rice soak in water for about 30-45 minutes
The Essential Step
Boil the soaked rice and drain it as soon as the rice is half done; remember to not overcook it
Cooking starts!
Take 2 spoons of warm milk and add few strands of saffron to it and set it aside
Aromatic Saffron
Make a thick syrup by boiling sugar and water together and set it aside too
Sugar Attack
Take a pan and saute some nuts according to your preference in ghee. Once they are golden brown, set them aside
Nutty Flavor
Now add some cardamom pods in remaining ghee and saute it too
Regal Taste
Add the drained rice in sugar syrup and mix well. Then all the saffron paste, nuts and cardamom
Royal Amalgamation
Allow the flavors to meld together by covering the lid; therefore creating a delectable dish!
Let it Cook
Enjoy your homemade royal dish; Zarda
Serve
