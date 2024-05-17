Heading 3

Yummy Zarda (sweet rice) Recipe

Rice, sugar, ghee, saffron, cardamom, and nuts; that’s all!Photo by ArtHouse Studio 

Assemble the ingredients 

Wash rich thoroughly and let the washed rice soak in water for about 30-45 minutes

The Essential Step

Boil the soaked rice and drain it as soon as the rice is half done; remember to not overcook it 

Cooking starts!

Take 2 spoons of warm milk and add few strands of saffron to it and set it aside 

Aromatic Saffron

Make a thick syrup by boiling sugar and water together and set it aside too

Sugar Attack

Take a pan and saute some nuts according to your preference in ghee. Once they are golden brown, set them aside

Nutty Flavor

Now add some cardamom pods in remaining ghee and saute it too

Regal Taste 

Add the drained rice in sugar syrup and mix well. Then all the saffron paste, nuts and cardamom

 Royal Amalgamation 

Allow the flavors to meld together by covering the lid; therefore creating a delectable dish!

Let it Cook

Enjoy your homemade royal dish; Zarda 

Serve 

