Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

Zodiac pairings that are least compatible

Differences between zodiac signs could lead to misunderstandings, power struggles, conflicts in relationships

Zodiac compatibility

Take a look at these zodiac pairings that are the least compatible for each other

Least compatible signs

Aries and Cancer’s contrasting life approaches and communication styles can give rise to misunderstandings and conflicts

Aries and Cancer

Taurus seeks practicality and stability, while an Aquarius is unconventional and more freedom loving

Taurus and Aquarius

Gemini and Virgo

A Gemini’s changeable nature can clash with a Virgo’s precision which can lead to potential miscommunications

Leo and Scorpio

Leo’s attention-seeking nature can clash with Scorpio’s privacy, sparking some emotional struggles

Libras value harmony in a relationship, while Capricorns like to focus on their careers

Libra and Capricorn

Virgos are big-time realists while Libras are optimists that believe that anything happen with love and togetherness

Virgo and Libra

Leo and Pisces

Leos have a bold personality and are loyal to their loved ones while Pisces’ love to have everyone’s back in the world, that Leos don’t like one bit

Geminis tend to be very carefree and love to stay in a very dynamic environment and always stay at ease.  scorpios can tend to be worrisome which can cause clashes between the two signs

Gemini and Scorpio

