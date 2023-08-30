Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 30, 2023
Zodiac pairings that are least compatible
Differences between zodiac signs could lead to misunderstandings, power struggles, conflicts in relationships
Zodiac compatibility
Take a look at these zodiac pairings that are the least compatible for each other
Least compatible signs
Aries and Cancer’s contrasting life approaches and communication styles can give rise to misunderstandings and conflicts
Aries and Cancer
Taurus seeks practicality and stability, while an Aquarius is unconventional and more freedom loving
Taurus and Aquarius
Gemini and Virgo
A Gemini’s changeable nature can clash with a Virgo’s precision which can lead to potential miscommunications
Leo and Scorpio
Leo’s attention-seeking nature can clash with Scorpio’s privacy, sparking some emotional struggles
Libras value harmony in a relationship, while Capricorns like to focus on their careers
Libra and Capricorn
Virgos are big-time realists while Libras are optimists that believe that anything happen with love and togetherness
Virgo and Libra
Leo and Pisces
Leos have a bold personality and are loyal to their loved ones while Pisces’ love to have everyone’s back in the world, that Leos don’t like one bit
Geminis tend to be very carefree and love to stay in a very dynamic environment and always stay at ease. scorpios can tend to be worrisome which can cause clashes between the two signs
Gemini and Scorpio
