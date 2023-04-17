APRIL 17, 2023
Zodiac Signs And Their Addictions
They love bingeing on TV shows and good coffee. They are also big on risk taking and challenges
Aries
They love cuddling and they are fans of fresh flowers. To be very specific, they are addicted to luxury
Taurus
Geminis are addicted to social media so you will always find them on the internet, searching for something
Gemini
Cancerians love cats and they can watch as many movies as they can
Cancer
Leo
They are high on fashion. They want to look the trendiest so that all eyes turn to them
They love tea and books. No matter how late they are getting, a hot cup of tea shall always be accommodated
Virgo
Librans love being on their phones. They are so addicted to it that people around them can get very annoyed
Libra
If not a teetotaler, this zodiac sign more often loves alcohol. Also, in a romantic sense, Scorpios love kissing
Scorpio
They thrive on travelling and risk taking. They are addicted to art and keep making plans for road trips etc
Sagittarius
Capricorns love being in bed. Not so much for sleeping but they are more about doing everything on their bed including eating, reading, working etc
Capricorn
Aquarius folks love dogs and they are also major fans of anime
Aquarius
Pisces love fairy lights and they love sleeping. They can sleep anywhere and at any time of the day
Pisces
