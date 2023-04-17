APRIL 17, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs And Their Addictions

They love bingeing on TV shows and good coffee. They are also big on risk taking and challenges

Aries

They love cuddling and they are fans of fresh flowers. To be very specific, they are addicted to luxury 

Taurus

Geminis are addicted to social media so you will always find them on the internet, searching for something

Gemini

Cancerians love cats and they can watch as many movies as they can

Cancer 

Leo

They are high on fashion. They want to look the trendiest so that all eyes turn to them

They love tea and books. No matter how late they are getting, a hot cup of tea shall always be accommodated

Virgo

Librans love being on their phones. They are so addicted to it that people around them can get very annoyed

Libra

If not a teetotaler, this zodiac sign more often loves alcohol. Also, in a romantic sense, Scorpios love kissing

Scorpio

They thrive on travelling and risk taking. They are addicted to art and keep making plans for road trips etc

Sagittarius

Capricorns love being in bed. Not so much for sleeping but they are more about doing everything on their bed including eating, reading, working etc

Capricorn

Aquarius folks love dogs and they are also major fans of anime

Aquarius

Pisces love fairy lights and they love sleeping. They can sleep anywhere and at any time of the day

Pisces

