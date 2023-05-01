MAY 01, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs And Their Aesthetics

Aries is no stranger to the chaotic hustle and bustle of life, which is why they aim to take straightforward, clear routes to solve any problem that comes their way. This trait is reflected well in the minimalist aesthetic

Aries

Taurus fits perfectly into the cottage-core aesthetic because they never miss a chance to indulge in the earth’s natural beauty

Taurus

Stability is achieved when Gemini finally finds what works best for them in their relationships and schedules. They truly have a lot going on at all times, which is why the maximalist aesthetic suits Gemini

Gemini

Cancer embodies the coastal grandmother aesthetic with ease. They give big maternal energy 

Cancer

Leos are fueled by the sun, making them a free-spirited, passionate sign. The summer core aesthetic seems like the only right fit for Leo since they love some action and little bites of drama

Leo 

This mutable Earth sign is practical, detail-oriented, and organized, making them the perfect candidate for the Scandinavian aesthetic. It embraces elements of the outdoors (plant lovers unite) and stands befunctional interior spaces, yet beautiful

Virgo

Libra craves variety and amusement, so the clutter core aesthetic is a great fit for them. This aesthetic is sure to never be boring and there's so much to admire

Libra

Scorpios are suitable for Tumblrcore because they’re complex webs of moodiness and constant analysis

Scorpio

Sagittarius is suitable for adventure cores. This charming sign stands out among the rest for being highly optimistic and adaptable, which most thrill-seekers look for in an adventure buddy

Sagittarius

The dark academia aesthetic welcomes all things scholarly, but with a gothic spin. Capricorn is abundantly ambitious and hardworking, so this sign falls flawlessly into the school-centred aesthetic

Capricorn

Aquarius is suitable for a space core. It is an aesthetic movement that bravely rids of earthly tradition while imagining the possibilities of what could be out there in the universe

Aquarius

The whimsical powers that surround Pisces elect them into mermaid-core: an aesthetic that celebrates all aquatic beauty

Pisces

