MAY 01, 2023
Zodiac Signs And Their Aesthetics
Image : Pexels
Aries is no stranger to the chaotic hustle and bustle of life, which is why they aim to take straightforward, clear routes to solve any problem that comes their way. This trait is reflected well in the minimalist aesthetic
Aries
Image : Pexels
Taurus fits perfectly into the cottage-core aesthetic because they never miss a chance to indulge in the earth’s natural beauty
Taurus
Image : Pexels
Stability is achieved when Gemini finally finds what works best for them in their relationships and schedules. They truly have a lot going on at all times, which is why the maximalist aesthetic suits Gemini
Gemini
Image : Pexels
Cancer embodies the coastal grandmother aesthetic with ease. They give big maternal energy
Cancer
Image : Pexels
Leos are fueled by the sun, making them a free-spirited, passionate sign. The summer core aesthetic seems like the only right fit for Leo since they love some action and little bites of drama
Leo
Image : Pexels
This mutable Earth sign is practical, detail-oriented, and organized, making them the perfect candidate for the Scandinavian aesthetic. It embraces elements of the outdoors (plant lovers unite) and stands befunctional interior spaces, yet beautiful
Virgo
Image : Pexels
Libra craves variety and amusement, so the clutter core aesthetic is a great fit for them. This aesthetic is sure to never be boring and there's so much to admire
Libra
Image : Pexels
Scorpios are suitable for Tumblrcore because they’re complex webs of moodiness and constant analysis
Scorpio
Image : Pexels
Sagittarius is suitable for adventure cores. This charming sign stands out among the rest for being highly optimistic and adaptable, which most thrill-seekers look for in an adventure buddy
Sagittarius
Image : Pexels
The dark academia aesthetic welcomes all things scholarly, but with a gothic spin. Capricorn is abundantly ambitious and hardworking, so this sign falls flawlessly into the school-centred aesthetic
Capricorn
Image : Pexels
Aquarius is suitable for a space core. It is an aesthetic movement that bravely rids of earthly tradition while imagining the possibilities of what could be out there in the universe
Aquarius
Image : Pexels
The whimsical powers that surround Pisces elect them into mermaid-core: an aesthetic that celebrates all aquatic beauty
Pisces
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.