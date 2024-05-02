Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
MAY 02, 2024
Zodiac signs and their biggest fear
Fear of not being authoritative
Aries
Fear of making changes in their routine life
Taurus
Fear of being alone and bored
Gemini
Fear of being unloved
CANCER
Fear of not getting the attention they want
Leo
Fear of not getting things done on time
Virgo
Fear of losing friends
LIBRA
Fear of following the rules and being burdened with responsibilities
Sagittarius
CAPRICORN
Fear of not getting what they have worked for and deserve
Fear of getting stuck in an awful situation
Pisces
