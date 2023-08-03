Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 03, 2023
Zodiac signs and their bridal lehenga
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock's Instagram
Love it or hate it, you simply can’t ignore thumbing through what your zodiac holds for you
We decided to brainstorm which Indian designer you are most likely to wear on your wedding day
Image: Anita Dongre's Instagram
It is based on your traits and what your zodiac sign dictates
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock's Instagram
Below mentioned are some leading names of Indian fashion designers for you
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram
Aries
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
A traditional Anamika Khanna lehenga with elaborate details to spare
Image: Amit Aggarwal's Instagram
Taurus
A hand-embroidered bustier padded with a plissé skirt by Amit Aggarwal will be your jam for sure
Gemini brides can opt for a fabulous Falguni Shane peacock lehenga with an ultra-modern spin
Gemini
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram
A custom-made Rahul Mishra ensemble that takes your thoughts into account
Cancer
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Leo
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
A piece from Manish Malhotra’s ateliers with a hint of drama
Image: Anita Dongre's Instagram
Pick something from Anita Dongre's designs, a stellar look that feels refreshing
Virgo
