Jiya Surana

AUGUST 03, 2023

Zodiac signs and their bridal lehenga 

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock's Instagram

Love it or hate it, you simply can’t ignore thumbing through what your zodiac holds for you

We decided to brainstorm which Indian designer you are most likely to wear on your wedding day

Image: Anita Dongre's Instagram

It is based on your traits and what your zodiac sign dictates

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock's Instagram

Below mentioned are some leading names of Indian fashion designers for you

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram

Aries

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

A traditional Anamika Khanna lehenga with elaborate details to spare

Image: Amit Aggarwal's Instagram 

Taurus

A hand-embroidered bustier padded with a plissé skirt by Amit Aggarwal will be your jam for sure

Gemini brides can opt for a fabulous Falguni Shane peacock lehenga with an ultra-modern spin

Gemini

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram

A custom-made Rahul Mishra ensemble that takes your thoughts into account

Cancer

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Leo

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

A piece from Manish Malhotra’s ateliers with a hint of drama

Image: Anita Dongre's Instagram 

Pick something from Anita Dongre's designs, a stellar look that feels refreshing

Virgo

