Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle 

MAR 31, 2023

Zodiac Signs And Their Common Lies

Image: Pinkvilla 

Their common lie is ‘I will get it done now.’ They’ll assure and make other people believe that they're on top of their deadlines but they're way behind and will take quite a while to catch up

Sagittarius 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Their common lie is ‘I will not lie.’ These should genuinely make an attempt not to be judgemental, but they just cannot help it

Capricorn 

Aquarius individuals are known to be quite confused with regards to feelings, so their sarcastic sense of humour can sometimes come across as rude or offensive. To contain the situation, they say “I’m just kidding!” But more often than not, this is a complete lie

Image: Pinkvilla 

Aquarius 

Their common lie is ‘I am okay.’ Even if they're not holding up well enough, they will always put on a straight face

Image: Pinkvilla 

Aries 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

They say ‘I won’t tell anyone’ but they can’t help and tell the secrets to others 

Their common lie is ‘I cannot forgive you’ but once they cool down, they will eventually give in

Image: Pinkvilla 

Scorpio

Their common lie is ‘I understand.’ When somebody is explaining something to Virgo, they’ll claim that they understand in order to get them off their back. But chances are Virgos don’t actually get what they are saying

Image: Pinkvilla 

Virgo 

They often say ‘I don’t lie.’ They very often try to show everybody that they're morally right and perfect

Image: Pinkvilla 

Taurus 

Their common lie is ‘I just want to try it once.’ But they have an addictive identity, and whether it is food, love or whatever it is, Pisceans need to have more

Image: Pinkvilla 

Pisces 

Gemini is never reliable at all when it comes to communicating. Even though they say ‘I will get back,’ they miss calls and texts 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Gemini 

Their common lie is ‘It’s no big deal.’ Leo will most likely act as if it is no big deal, but on the inside, it’s actually a humongous deal for them

Image: Pinkvilla 

Leo 

Their common lie is ‘I’m almost there.’ Cancerians always lie about getting to someplace on time

Image: Pinkvilla 

Cancer 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here