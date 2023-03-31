MAR 31, 2023
Zodiac Signs And Their Common Lies
Image: Pinkvilla
Their common lie is ‘I will get it done now.’ They’ll assure and make other people believe that they're on top of their deadlines but they're way behind and will take quite a while to catch up
Sagittarius
Image: Pinkvilla
Their common lie is ‘I will not lie.’ These should genuinely make an attempt not to be judgemental, but they just cannot help it
Capricorn
Aquarius individuals are known to be quite confused with regards to feelings, so their sarcastic sense of humour can sometimes come across as rude or offensive. To contain the situation, they say “I’m just kidding!” But more often than not, this is a complete lie
Image: Pinkvilla
Aquarius
Their common lie is ‘I am okay.’ Even if they're not holding up well enough, they will always put on a straight face
Image: Pinkvilla
Aries
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
They say ‘I won’t tell anyone’ but they can’t help and tell the secrets to others
Their common lie is ‘I cannot forgive you’ but once they cool down, they will eventually give in
Image: Pinkvilla
Scorpio
Their common lie is ‘I understand.’ When somebody is explaining something to Virgo, they’ll claim that they understand in order to get them off their back. But chances are Virgos don’t actually get what they are saying
Image: Pinkvilla
Virgo
They often say ‘I don’t lie.’ They very often try to show everybody that they're morally right and perfect
Image: Pinkvilla
Taurus
Their common lie is ‘I just want to try it once.’ But they have an addictive identity, and whether it is food, love or whatever it is, Pisceans need to have more
Image: Pinkvilla
Pisces
Gemini is never reliable at all when it comes to communicating. Even though they say ‘I will get back,’ they miss calls and texts
Image: Pinkvilla
Gemini
Their common lie is ‘It’s no big deal.’ Leo will most likely act as if it is no big deal, but on the inside, it’s actually a humongous deal for them
Image: Pinkvilla
Leo
Their common lie is ‘I’m almost there.’ Cancerians always lie about getting to someplace on time
Image: Pinkvilla
Cancer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.