Sugandha Srivastava

zodiacs

JUNE 14, 2023

Zodiac Signs And Their Emotional Quotient

Aries individuals tend to have a high EQ. They are self-aware, confident, and can effectively regulate their emotions in various situations

Image : Pexels

Aries

Taurus has a balanced emotional quotient. Taurus excel in providing stability and support to others, but may struggle with change or being open to new experiences

Image : Pexels

Taurus

Geminis are adaptable and skilled at expressing themselves verbally. they can be easily overwhelmed by their emotions and may have difficulty processing them

Gemini

Image : Pexels

Cancer has a high emotional quotient and is known for their deep empathy and sensitivity

Cancers

Image : Pexels

Leo

Image : Pexels

Leo has a strong emotional quotient displaying confidence, warmth, and generosity

Image : Pexels

Virgo

Virgo has a balanced emotional quotient. They are analytical, practical, and have a keen eye for detail

Libra has a high emotional quotient, known for their strong sense of fairness, diplomacy, and harmony

Libra

Image :  Pexels

Scorpio has a strong emotional quotient, often displaying intense emotions and depth. They have a profound understanding of their own emotions and the emotions of others

Scorpio

Image : Pexels

Sagittarius

Image : Pexels

Sagittarius are optimistic, adventurous, and enjoy their freedom and have a moderate sense of emotional quotient

Image : Pexels

Capricorns are disciplined, responsible, and have a practical approach to emotions. While they may struggle with vulnerability, they are reliable and supportive friends or partners

Capricorn

Image : Pexels

Aquarius are independent, intellectual, and value their individuality and have a moderate emotional quotient 

Aquarius 

Image : Pexels

Pisces has a high emotional quotient, often displaying deep empathy, compassion, and creativity

Pisces

