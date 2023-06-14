Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
JUNE 14, 2023
Zodiac Signs And Their Emotional Quotient
Aries individuals tend to have a high EQ. They are self-aware, confident, and can effectively regulate their emotions in various situations
Aries
Taurus has a balanced emotional quotient. Taurus excel in providing stability and support to others, but may struggle with change or being open to new experiences
Taurus
Geminis are adaptable and skilled at expressing themselves verbally. they can be easily overwhelmed by their emotions and may have difficulty processing them
Gemini
Cancer has a high emotional quotient and is known for their deep empathy and sensitivity
Cancers
Leo
Leo has a strong emotional quotient displaying confidence, warmth, and generosity
Virgo
Virgo has a balanced emotional quotient. They are analytical, practical, and have a keen eye for detail
Libra has a high emotional quotient, known for their strong sense of fairness, diplomacy, and harmony
Libra
Scorpio has a strong emotional quotient, often displaying intense emotions and depth. They have a profound understanding of their own emotions and the emotions of others
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Sagittarius are optimistic, adventurous, and enjoy their freedom and have a moderate sense of emotional quotient
Capricorns are disciplined, responsible, and have a practical approach to emotions. While they may struggle with vulnerability, they are reliable and supportive friends or partners
Capricorn
Aquarius are independent, intellectual, and value their individuality and have a moderate emotional quotient
Aquarius
Pisces has a high emotional quotient, often displaying deep empathy, compassion, and creativity
Pisces
